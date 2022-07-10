5 Great Movies No One Has Seen

There are movies for all tastes and moments, Guillermo del Toro himself has confessed that seeing everything is important to him, but sometimes blockbusters and their box office records distract us from movies that have much more to offer.

What makes a movie a great movie? An all-star cast like you have Oppenheimer either amsterdam? Maybe the awards or the box office itself, in that case: Avatar Y Avengers: Endgame they are the best tapes in history, but in reality they are far from it. The parameters could vary between each person, there is no manual that determines the quality scale of a film, but one thing is certain: the blockbusters What Spider-Man: No Way Home, many times they take out of the conversation films with more complex narrative bets than the use of CGI (computer special effects)Guillermo del Toro suffered the same with the alley of lost soulswho confessed that between the pandemic and Marvel Studios his film was relegated. Now it’s time to ppresenting you five films that simply by numbers at the box office it is clear that few have seen and to top it off, they are considered great pillars in their respective genres. Are you sure you see a little of everything or only what is coming to commercial rooms?

The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford

A name as long as The Assassination of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford should be well present in the small audience that saw the Andrew Dominik film, who brought together Brad Pitt and Cassey Affleck in a western that borders on the melancholic and the poetic. Photography developed by Roger Deakins framed this tape.

The story is set in 1881, and follows young Robert ‘Bob’ Ford, who decides to find his idol, the outlaw Jesse James, just as the James gang plans a train robbery in Blue Cult, Missouri that changes their lives, although not that of the entire public. With a budget of 30 million dollars, it could barely make 15 million and although the critics cataloged it as a masterpiece, it seems that it was not enough to generate interest at the time.

Blood Single

The first feature film directed by Joel and Ethan Coen pfollows the story of Julian Marty (Dan Hedaya), a husband punished by extreme jealousy that motivates him to hire soldier Loren Visser (M. Emmet Walsh) to get rid of his unfaithful wife., Abby (Frances McDormand). Things are changing and the plan becomes more and more difficult to achieve.

The film was made on a budget of 1.5 million dollars, of which it generated 376 thousand dollars in the international market; in the United States it grossed 3.8 million. Although we must mention that over the years it has slowly become a cult movie.

children of man

One of the science fiction films with the best reception among critics has been Children of Men, directed by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón, who presented a story set in 2027 where the former activist Theodore Faron (Clive Owen), has a mission: protect a pregnant woman, who could become the hope of humanity that has been rendered sterile, while the world around her collapses into war and destruction.

The film, photographed by Emmanuel Lubezki, was nominated for three Oscars after being filmed on a budget of $76 million, but only grossed $70 million worldwide. Despite the support of the specialists, it was a production that failed to surprise the public, at least those who decided to see it.

Z, the lost city

If you like adventure movies you should know Z, the lost city, history of the British explorer Percy Fawcett, who travels to the Amazon in the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown and advanced civilization that may have inhabited the region. On the other hand, the cast included multiple Hollywood stars such as Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and Tom Holland. The poor attendance of the public left a lurid mark on the box office of the film directed by James Gray, who worked with a budget of 30 million dollars and raised just 19 million. In an interview with AlloCiné, the director hinted that the phenomenon of superheroes has also damaged part of his colleagues and therefore, the cinema: “My generation looks at it with disgust. Every filmmaker I went to film school with thinks, ‘I have to do this comic book adaptation or I won’t work.'”

