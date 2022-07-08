5 great ways to protect your car battery from hot summer temperatures

One of the battery’s worst enemies is summer. Excessive heat affects vehicle battery performance

The battery has many important functions in a car and most of them are related to the car’s electrical system. That is why it is very important to always be aware and protect it from the high temperatures that summer brings.

That’s why, Here are five great ways to protect your car’s battery from hot summer temperatures.

1.- Inspect your battery.

Don’t wait until you’re stranded on the side of the road to check the overall health of your battery.

Checking the battery to see if it is worn out can mean the difference between the best road trip and the worst. Inspect the terminals to make sure they secure the battery properly and tighten any loose cables; loose terminals shorten battery life and can damage other components.

2.- Check the battery box.

Make a visual inspection of the exterior of the battery box. Is it bulging, cracked, or leaking fluid? If so, it must be replaced immediately. As you look, check to see if your battery is the older type with removable filler caps on top. If so, hot weather can cause the battery fluid to evaporate faster.

A good idea is to replace your old battery before summer driving with a high-performance, maintenance-free, built-in battery.

3.- Check the tension and condition of the fan belt.

A loose fan belt can decrease the battery’s charging capacity. If a fan belt is frayed or cracked, replace it.

4.- Add water.

Most of today’s batteries are sealed and do not require you to monitor water levels. However, if your battery is not maintenance free, ask the representative to add water, if necessary.

Even with good care and maintenance, the life of a car battery is only three to five years. If you live in a part of the country that experiences extreme temperatures, battery life may be even shorter.

5.- Maintenance issues.

Regularly scheduled maintenance such as oil changes, battery tests or a full mechanical inspection is recommended as the seasons change.

