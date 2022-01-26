5 habits that we all do and make you fat a lot

Sometimes, when we are at the table, we make some mistakes that make us fat. Let’s see what they are together.

Sometimes, when we are at the table, we make some mistakes that make us fat. Very often, some of us prefer to eat only some to keep ourselves light fruit for lunchbut this is one of the mistakes that make you fat.

Indeed, fruit should not be eaten even after lunchbut only as a snack, since it contains a lot of sugars, which give the energy we need, but only for a short time. The problem is that you feel hungry right away after taking it.

Another common problem is eating every day cheese: This type of food is a protein source, which could replace fish, eggs or legumes. Taking it every day, before lunch, however, could make you gain a few extra pounds, as it increases theintake of calories, proteins and fats.

Diet: bad habits not to do at the table

Also eat always grilled meat not good for health: this type of cooking, in fact, favors the formation of AGE glycotoxins, or those substances that favor inflammatory states. It is very important, for this reason, not to consume too much barbecues during the week and of prefer steam cooking.

L’extra virgin olive oil it is very important for the diet. But it is very important to add it to raw foods, to benefit all of its properties and you must then add it by dosing it with a spoon.

If you eat it yogurt you prefer that lightsince they have a reduced fat content and have a quantity of important sugars that stimulate excessive production of insulinthe hormone that regulates appetite and promotes excess pounds.

It is very important to eat the vegetablesas they contain many fibers which help fight hunger. The fibers, in addition to helping you feel full and promote the health of the intestine and its regularity, contributing to the elimination of toxins.

In short, these are just some simple tips that we can give you to try to keep the line. But it is good to consult a doctor before starting a diet. Also, in order to try to lose those extra pounds, it is very important that you exercise.