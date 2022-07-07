5 hacker strategies to steal your credit card

when used financial productsyou must be careful to take care of your personal finance and only hire the financing that you can pay so as not to be involved in debt or leave marks on your credit history of the Credit Bureau when you pass payment capacitybut in addition to the financial aspects in which you must be attentive, when using your credit card You must take extreme precautions because digital crime does not rest, and the cyber criminals they have various alternatives to extract information from their victims.

Next, we will see the five most common forms of credit fraud that tend to extend the hackersso that you learn to identify them and know the circumstances in which it applies, and thus you can avoid falling into one of these traps.

Among the strategies that hackers have and that are reinvented over time to stay current and conserve their power to harm other users, the most notable is the malware, data leaks, phishing, the practice of skimming, as well as the use of public Wi-Fi networks.

We also recommend Do you have nickels? They want 13 thousand pesos for one like this

digital skimming. Another mechanism is the one in which the attackers embed malicious software in digital commerce web portals or payment platforms, in an undetectable way for the victim but that monitor the sensitive data that you enter on the site.

malware. This modality consists of the use of malicious programs with which it seeks to infect other people’s devices to extract the information that hackers are looking for. Some systems are responsible for recording the keystrokes on your keyboard, others capture the information of your credit card or bank.

But the software to do these things is often shared via email or phishing. You can also be infected by a computer virus by clicking on an Internet advertisement for this purpose.

Use open Wi-Fi networks. When you run out of credit for calls or messages, or megabytes to use instant messaging, connecting to a public network may seem like a good idea to get out of trouble, but the truth is that some people connected to that network will be able to see you online or even spy on your activity and data.

Data leak. Attacks are not always carried out directly against the victim, as it also happens that bank card information is stolen from the companies with which you carry out transactions, in the case of an online store or service providers. to which the attacks are directed to recover a large amount of information from numerous users so it is an efficient mechanism for hackers, instead of targeting the victims individually.

Phishing. Finally, one of the most used strategies to deceive victims consists of a deception in which the criminal makes the user believe that it is an established entity such as a bank, a technology firm or a digital commerce portal so that it give you all your financial data or have you start the download of a malicious program without knowing it.

We suggest you read What to do if the US enters an economic recession: 5 recommendations

This modality, like others, has evolved over time and nowadays it is possible that you receive a simple SMS message that simulates coming from a delivery company, government office or others that invite you to provide some information, with the who commit the fraud. Sometimes they can make calls to try to convince you that they are reliable entities, and this modality with voice calls is known as vishing, and the one they use is also called smishing. SMS messages and they are techniques that have been increasing recently.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket Credits section.