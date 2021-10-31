5 Halloween movies to watch as a family

Here are 5 movies about Halloween or anyway up to this gloomy party, to see at least once in a lifetime.

There are few things scarier than passing there Halloween night at home, on the sofa watching a horror movie with the whole family, perhaps with a few lights on, influenced by any shadow or noise of dubious origin.

The cinema has produced pearls of the horror genre that have gone down in history and which, even if reviewed several times, never cease to frighten even the older ones.

Halloween – The night of the witches

This movie is a real pearl that came out of John Carpenter’s mind and tells of Michael Myers who escapes from the asylum, bringing blood and terror to the town of Haddonfield. The actress Jamie Lee Curtis plays one of Michael’s victims, she will be able to escape him but will not be able to erase the man from her life for a long time, as evidenced by the sequels filmed.

The Sleepy Hollow Mystery

Tim Burton made this film based on the Irving novel, where fantasy and horror blend masterfully. It tells of the policeman Ichbod Crane who arrives in the gloomy town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate the murders that have recently upset her. Mists, gothic settings and headless knights are the ingredients of this beautiful film that has as its protagonist Jonny Depp.

Monster House

This film by Gil Kenan of 2006 tells in a fun and light-hearted way the adventure of a group of kids who, on the eve of Halloween night, decide to explore the house of Mr. Nebber Cracker, which has always been feared. The trip to the house of horrors turns into an escalation of laughter for the whole family.

Nightmare-From the depths of the night

There is no Halloween without Freddy Kruger, the brutally murdered man who returns to the world of the living to seek revenge: the viewer never knows if Freddy is real or just a nightmare, but the vision of the man with the burnt skin and the claws that come out of his gloves accompanies them for the entire duration of the film and possibly beyond.

Shining

The novel by Stephen King was masterfully brought to the big screen by this gem of Stanley Kubrick, with Jack Nicholson as the protagonist. Everything takes place in the immense and claustrophobic Overlook Hotel, in the middle of winter: the place where heinous murders were committed, will drive the hotel keeper crazy, endangering his family, starting with little Danny.