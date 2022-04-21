5 hand exercises that benefit the brain

It consists of forming a gun with your right hand and a sign known as “okay” with your left hand. Then he changes and with his right hand he makes the ok and the pistol in the other hand. Repeat the process for 2 minutes, increasing the speed every 30 seconds. the idea is to do it faster and faster.

exercise-1.jpg

2. “LONG LIFE AND PROSPERITY.”

It would be like Commander Spock’s salute, in the Star Trek series. The salute is made with the right hand (index finger and middle finger together, little finger and ring finger together) and on the left hand join your middle and ring finger, separating the others. Again, it begins to change now with the left hand making the alien salute and the right hand holding the ring and middle fingers together. Repeat the process for 1 minute, and try to switch as fast as you can. It seems difficult, but it is one of the exercises that works the most.

exercise-2.jpg

3. ARM EXTENDED, HANDS OPEN.

Like the song, extend your arms in front of you, I opened my palms. Your right hand will have the palm facing your face, and the left facing out. Now change. Left in, right out. Left out, right in. Change for 1 minute, as fast as possible. The continuous practice of these exercises increases the connection between the two hemispheres of the brain.

exercise-3.jpg

4. RUB THE BELLY AND TOUCH THE HEAD.

The impossible challenge of our childhood. As you can hear, it consists of tapping your head and rubbing your stomach in the meantime. As in the previous exercises, change the hand with which you do the exercises every 5 seconds, and repeat the process for two minutes.

exercise-4.jpg

5. A and B, LETTERS FOR DISEASE

As explained, with the help of proper breathing and some exercises you can reduce stress, because you achieve harmony between emotional, physical and mental aspects. This exercise consists of making the letter A in the sign alphabet with the left hand, and the letter B with the right. Later you change, right letter A, left letter B, and so on. Shift as fast as you can for 1 1/2 minutes.