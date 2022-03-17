5 headphones and speakers that you can buy for less than 15 euros

Wired and wireless headphones and mini-speakers: 5 small sound bargains from AliExpress. Choose yours and save!

Looking for a wireless headset or speaker and want to keep your budget on the minimum? We select 5 bluetooth headphones and speakers that you can buy on AliExpress at a reduced price.

We talk about 5 good options less than 15 euros, so they are ideal for users who do not want to complicate their lives or their pockets. They are products with basic specifications and that fulfill their function, so they are perfect to give as a gift or to give them a more secondary use. We have chosen those options with good value for money, so even if you are buying a product very cheap you will be taking a device with a quality minimum and the guarantee seal of brands such as Xiaomi, Sony, Redmi or Lenovo.

Finally, also remember that the prices shown here are by no means definitive, since many of them are part of a special promotion offers. So, if you are interested in a product, we advise you not to think too much about it.

5 discount bluetooth headphones and speakers

Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2. We started how could it be otherwise with what are, perhaps, cheap wireless headphones best known in the world: the Redmi AirDots 2. They maintain the classic design of Xiaomi EarBuds, with a multifunction button and an autonomy that exceeds the 12 hours. For 10 euros of nothing they are a 100% recommended purchase.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2

Lenovo LP40. These Lenovo headphones are another one that we talk about quite often and that also maintains a very, very affordable price. In exchange of 12 euros you get a TWS headphones launched in 2020 with a weight of only 25 grams, connector USB-C (previous Redmi AirDots 2 come with microUSB), touch controls and battery for 12 hours of operation (with the help of the charging case, mind you).

Buy on AliExpress: Lenovo LP40

Sony MDRZX110B. On the other hand, in case you are looking for some helmets for “emergencies” of quality, that is, not to use them 8 hours a day, this Sony model is the best you can buy. They have a folding design and some padded ear pads most comfortable. Since they are wired, they are perfect for connecting in the office for occasional video calls or to have in your backpack for just in case.

Buy on AliExpress: Sony MDRZX110B

T&G Mini Speaker. As far as speakers are concerned, for approximately 10 euros you can buy one of the most basic models from T&G, which, in addition to be waterproofyou can play a Three hours loud music. Connect it to your devices via bluetooth, use it to listen to the radio or directly insert a micro SD card with your favorite music.

Buy on AliExpress: T&G mini speaker

Xiaomi Mi Compact Speaker 2. With a compact and lightweight design, this Xiaomi mini-speaker can also be a very good acquisition. It is a small bluetooth speaker with a prodigious autonomy that stretches to the 6 hoursapart from that includes microphoneso you can also use it to make calls.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi Compact Speaker 2

