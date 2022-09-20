5 heirlooms from the Venice Festival

The Venice Festival, in its 90th edition, has just closed its doors. The event is an exhibition of cinematographic art and is the most traditional, the first of its kind. Together with Cannes, Berlin, Toronto and Sundance, it makes up the five key festivals for the film industry. It is part of the Venice Biennale and was founded by the National Fascist Party. The festival shows films in competition or only on display; of the first group is recognized with the Golden Lion for Best Film, in addition to the usual categories (director, actor, actress, among others). Among the most recent and attention-grabbing winners is Joaquín Phoenix for “Joker”, a film that would go on to win twelve Oscar nominations, including film, and take home two.

This year, Venice gave a lot to talk about on all fronts, indicating a clear recovery of the seventh art and giving a boost to the awards season. These are the legacies left by the 2022 Venice Film Festival:

The return of Brandan Fraser

Although he had not properly retired and has remained active in series such as “Professionals” or “Doom Patrol”, Brandan Fraser had maintained a much more discreet profile than he had in the 90’s and the beginning of the century when he had hits like “George of the jungle”. ”, “The mummy” or “High impact”. Fraser returns in Darron Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” a psychological drama where he plays Charlie, a 600-pound man looking to reconnect with his teenage daughter. There were six minutes of applause that brought Fraser to tears. His work is shaping up to be one of the contenders for awards season. The film will hit theaters in December.

Todd Field’s “Tar”

Todd Field, actor and director, only has two previous films in the chair: “In the Bedroom” and “Little Children”, both critically acclaimed and multi-award winning. In “Tár” he directs Cate Blanchett who is Lydia Tár, considered the greatest composer of all time and the first female conductor of an orchestra. The film tackles cancel culture as a central theme. There were nine minutes of applause and both Blanchett and Aronofsky sound off for awards season. It will premiere in October.

When “Don’t worry honey” seems to mean just the opposite

Out of competition, Olivia Wilde’s second film as director, “Don’t worry honey”, was released. With a cast that includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Wilde herself, expectations were high given the results of her previous film, “Night of the Nerds.” Rumors had already begun around a production complicated by comments from Shia LaBeouf, who would leave the project or be fired depending on who you believe. At the festival, differences between Pine and Styles have been revealed; Florence Pugh, the only well received aspect, has chosen to participate little in the interviews. The film has been noted then for its scandals, rather than for its quality.

Timothée Chalamet and his fashion and social media agenda

Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet reunite after the critical success “Call Me By Your Name”. For the premiere of the story that follows two cannibal lovers, Chalamet was shown in a red outfit with a bare back that monopolized the flashes and also talked about how social networks are harmful. The actor’s gaze hints at the redefinition of masculinity.

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”, “The Son”, “Bardo” and “Argentina 1985” join the awards season

Among the best-received films at the festival are “Blonde”, the psychological biopic about Marilyn Monroe and starring Ana de Armas. The work of the actress had several minutes of applause and they place it as one of her favorites. “The Son” is a prequel to “The Father”, both directed by Florian Zeller. “The father” I say his most recent Oscar to Anthony Hopkins. Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Hopkins participate in “The Son”. Mexico was present with “Bardo” or “False chronicle of some true accounts” by Alejandro González Iñárritu. It is an epic comedy that could return Mexicans to the Oscar. From Argentina, “Argentina, 1985” shone, a legal drama by Santiago Miter that takes place during the dictatorship of the 80’s.

At press time, the winners of the Venice Film Festival were unknown, but even without them, so much has been said about it that it will be difficult not to feel its presence for the rest of the year.