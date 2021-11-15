5 heist movie to recover in streaming after Red Notice

Red Notice is theheist movie just landed on Netflix that brilliantly exploits the strengths of a trio of hugely popular Hollywood actors: the charisma of the ironic Ryan Reynolds, the massive stage presence of The Rock, the beauty of the statuary Gal Gadot. In the film, they play a resourceful thief with the daddy issue and the logorrhea, a muscular profiler who gets impatient easily and a con artist who specializes in spying on colleagues to steal their loot. Halfway between comedy and action, obvious and unpretentious, Red Notice is the enjoyable short film and harp, the last in chronological order of a genre that has been hit in the cinema more and more frequently in recent times. Here are other heist movies produced in recent years and available online that you absolutely cannot miss.

The Logan scam

The supreme Steven Soderbergh former director of the popular heist movie Ocean’s Eleven (but also of consecrated cinematographic jewels such as Sex, lies and videotape) in 2017 produced this unmissable film that blends revenge and social revenge. Jimmy, a recently fired worker – and a lame former football champion – and his brother Clyde, a maimed war veteran, come from a family haunted by bad luck but decide to challenge fate by organizing a robbery against the former’s employer. Together with their sister hairdresser and a burglar with two criminal brothers, they will brilliantly exploit prejudices towards disability to outrage everyone, devising a plan… brilliantly stupid or stupidly brilliant. Amazing heist movie with Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig can be found on Amazon.

Drive

One of the best films of the new millennium, directed by that Nicolas Winding Refn already behind Bronson And Valhalla Rising, Drive introduces the viewer to the bare existence of a silent and enigmatic young man, a pilot for cinematic action scenes and reckless robbers. In love with a neighbor with a husband in trouble with the disease, he agrees to collaborate in a robbery that is destined to end badly. A little heist movie, a little revenge movie, a lot of romance and a lot of (neon) noir, this masterpiece immersed in 80s atmosphere and music boasts one of the most iconic scenes in the history of cinema (the very romantic kiss in the elevator followed by a wild execution) and a protagonist, Ryan Gosling, in a state of grace. It is found on both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Point Break

A milestone of the popculture: Patrick Schwayze as the surfer philosopher Bodhi – free spirit chasing the perfect wave -, Keanu Reeves in those of FBI recruit Johnny Utah, the bit goes to surfers bank robbers who carry out their robberies with their faces covered by the masks of American presidents and show their elusive buttocks with a tan mark to the cops. The film that consecrated Kathryn Bigelow as one of the toughest directors in Hollywood (but only because most have never seen Dark is approaching) is a pleasant heist movie that touches peaks of bromance unreleased and gives an epic ending. To be honest, Point Break it is not very recent: its production dates back to 1991, but includes a silly remake of 2015. You can find it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Thieves

A decade ago this The Thieves made history by beating at the Asian box office Avengers. Set between Macau, Hong Kong and Busan, it follows the troubled organization of an impossible theft, that of a fabulous diamond owned by a mobster and kept in a luxury hotel. To do this, a gang of Hong Kong thieves and one of Koreans must join forces, going beyond personal rivalries, (un) confessed attractions, boundless egos and the mutual distrust of a dozen hardened criminals. In the cast of The Thieves stands out theiconic Simon Yam from Election, Lee Jung-jae of Squid Game, Gianna Jun from Legend of the Blue Sea And Kim Soo-hyun from It’s Ok To Not Be Okay as a naive thief with the curious nickname of Zampanò (Director Choi Dong-hoon must be a scholar of The street by Fellini …). On Rakuten Viki.

Baby Driver

L’heist movie from Edgar Wright (the British director of the legendary trilogy of the croissant and the freshest Last night in Soho) is a manual of human madness, that of the brutal and unscrupulous robbers who surround Baby, a very young driver specialized in escapes in the service of Doc, criminal mind and putative father. Ansel Elgort (Divergent), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), Lily James (PPZ – Pride + Prejudice + Zombies), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) and Jamie Foxx lend their features to a handful of outlaws with mutual distrust – the root cause of all movie robberies gone wrong: some are hotheads, others skilled manipulators, still others, like Baby, just want to rebuild their lives. like good guys. Baby Driver, daring and cynical, boasts an unexpected happy ending, to be seen on Netflix and Amazon.