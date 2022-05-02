5 Hidden Netflix “Gems” You Can’t Stop Watching – Revista Para Ti

We recommend these movies and series that you cannot miss, available on the streaming platform.

We propose these 5 titles available on Netflix and that we recommend: some are already classics, others premieres, but all have some attraction (or several) that makes them worth watching.

parallel mothers

Penelope Cruz shines in the role that led her to receive a nomination for Oscar as Best Actress. Under the direction of his friend, Pedro Almodovarputs himself in the skin of janis to give life to a woman who had to be strong from a very young age and out of obligation.

The advantages of being invisible

Photo: Netflix

Logan Learman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller lead the cast of this sensitive, human and romantic story of 2012 considered cult. Deep and intelligent dialogues that are immersed in a soundtrack masterfully selected is, without a doubt, a great story to add to the weekend playlist.

Derek

Photo: Netflix

If you thought the best of Ricky Gervais is alone in After life it’s because you haven’t watched this series yet, where the brilliant actor and screenwriter plays a man with an intellectual difficulty who lives in a asylum. A masterful performance on your part and also the rest of the cast (many of the protagonists of After life), with a endearing and sobering story not to get lost.

The fundamentals of caring

Photo: Netflix

Paul Rudd puts his facet as a comedian in parenthesese to interpret this man who, after living a family tragedy, is hired to care for a teenager with a severe motor disability That puts you in perspective of your own life. Despite the heavy plot, he has no cheap shots and enjoy every moment.

the dark daughter

Photo: Netflix

Olivia Colman, Jessy Buckley and Dakota Johnson star in this film which talks about motherhood, the couple and love from a stark and human place. The silences are as significant as the dialogues, it has a narrative from the image that manages to immerse the viewer in the density of the story. Without a doubt, one of Netflix’s movies of the year and a great job as director of Maggie Gyllenhaal.