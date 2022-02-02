5 iconic movies from Leon to Star Wars | Cosmopolitan

One of the best known faces of great cinema is that of the Israeli naturalized American actress, Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem on June 9, 1981, to Avner Hershlag and Shelley Stevens. Her father is a fertility specialist with Polish and Romanian origins, while her mother is an American housewife from Cincinnati. Together with her family, at the age of three, she leaves Jerusalem and moves to Long Island (NY).

He has always had a strong penchant for the arts, in fact at the age of seven he began to follow a dance course. Subsequently she also starts her modeling career, and between a casting and the other, she is offered to act in her first film at just eleven years old.

Thus began the film career of one of Hollywood’s most popular actresses. She is not only appreciated for her recognizable talent, and her elegance. Natalie Portman stands out from the crowd for her intelligence (she graduated in psychology from Harvard), her sophistication, activism in favor of the environment and animals (Portman is vegan for many years) and the roles he has played over the years.

She won an Oscar for Best Actress for playing Nina Sayers, a grief-stricken dancer The black SwanAnd is part of the Marvel universe thanks to the role in Thor. In addition to acting, Natalie has a beautiful family with the choreographer and dancer Benjamin Millepied with whom he has two children, Aleph and Amalia.

But what are the 5 most iconic films of the actresswho have consecrated her among the most important Hollywood divas?

Léon, 1994

gaumont

Natalie Portman’s first film – directed by Luc Besson – tells the story of Mathilda, a young girl who loses her parents to a group of corrupt policemen who massacre her family. Finding herself alone, Mathilda decides to ring her neighbor for help. That neighbor is actually Léon, played by Jean Reno . The two bond very closely in an intimate and unusual relationship.

The film makes a lot of talk about itself, and you immediately notice the skill of Natalie, who despite her age, manages to demonstrate that she has talent to sell and that she knows how to stay inside an uncomfortable and difficult role.

Star Wars episode 1 The Phantom Menace, 1999

20th Century Studios

One of the episodes of the saga of Star Wars most loved by die-hard fans of the saga, it is The Phantom Menace.

George Lucas he wanted Natalie to play Padmé Amidala, the very young queen of Naboo, who tries to defend her planet from an enemy attack in every way possible.

George Lucas was impressed with Portman’s performance in Léonand then decided to ask her if she wanted to be part of the fantastic world of Star Wars. Few actors can say that they have joined the cast of one of the most famous and exciting sagas in the world. Natalie Portman is one of these lucky professionals.

V for Vendetta, 2005

Warner Bros.

One of the most legendary films ever is V for Vendetta.

Although the film was the directorial debut of James McTeigue soon became a real cinematographic phenomenon, thanks to a crazy plot, the iconicity of the protagonists and the social and political commentary of this incredible story. from the graphic novel of the same name .

In this film, Evey Hammond (the character of Natalie Portman), is an important symbol of social conscience that awakens, in a moment of great conflict and crisis, to stand up in the crowd and assert himself in a dictatorial world where everyone they stopped fighting for their rights.

The Black Swan, 2010

Cross Creek Pictures

One of the most famous films in which Natalie Portman has starred, is certainly the drama The black Swan.

The sad story follows Nina, a ballerina obsessed with perfection and achievement, as she prepares to dance the role of the white swan in a famous ballet company. Nina has a strange and complicated relationship with her mother – who seems to have deep problems just like her daughter’s – and she has no friends. All that matters to her is the dance. She wants to be appreciated as a dancer, and she would do anything to gain love and acceptance.

This character’s total descent into obscurity is portrayed beautifully by Natalie Portman, who wins an Oscar for Best Actress for her outstanding work in this film by Darren Aronofsky .

Jackie, 2016

LD Entertainment

Another performance to remember is that of Jackie.

The film creates a portrait of the days when Jacqueline Kennedy’s life changes forever due to the murder of her husband John F. Kennedy, one of the Presidents of the United States of America, who has remained etched in the minds and hearts of the people around the world.

Pablo Larraìn it focuses on the figure of the First Lady, not that of the President. She decides to tell the other side of the coin, that of the wife of one of the most powerful presidents ever, to talk about loss, mourning, family, reality and fiction.

Natalie Portman in addition to naturally resembling Jacqueline Kennedy (also thanks to make-up and costumes), engages so well in the role that she can also reproduce the movements, facial expressions and energy that emanated the First Lady.

