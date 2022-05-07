5 ideas for Nintendo’s next mobile game

There’s always talk of Nintendo’s “next mobile game.” Super Mario, Pokemon, Fire Emblem Y Animal Crossingto name a few licenses, have already made the leap from conventional platforms to this new way of understanding the environment. Therefore, since its history is marked by more successes than mistakesmany wonder what the next step will be for a company with so much to gain.

Although many of these titles are limited by certain practices, the reality is that they have a millionaire user base. In fact, to be more specific, the company can boast of satisfy hundreds of millions of players. For this reason, many users wait to find out about the company’s next mobile bet. And we, who have listened to you and read your comments, will collect 5 ideas that Nintendo would kill.

Five bets for the next Nintendo mobile game

nintendogs

If the Big N plays its cards right, I could have a millionaire vein with nintendogs. The original Nintendo DS title was one of the causes of the success of the system. Despite the initial low confidence of some members of the company, as we told you at the end of 2020, they had to change their opinion after seeing the title tour. And, in view of the numbers, it is not for less. In total, adding the deliveries of DS and 3DS, nintendogs managed to sell over 28 million copies around the world. Today, more than a decade later, imagine the scope of bringing together the accessibility of the mobile market with a bet full of adorable cats and dogs.

splatoon

Nintendo’s last goose that lays the golden eggs. Since its debut on Wii U, the much-maligned predecessor to the Switch, everything related with splatoon becomes an instant hit. In little more than five years, users have lived the release of two sequels and an expansion that has not left anyone indifferent. For this reason, thinking of a hypothetical mobile license project is as striking as exciting. Being systems with less capacity, Nintendo could bet on a title focused on quick games. Thus, players would battle through maps and fight to see which team is the winner. Or, put in other words, an splatoon (even more) pocket.

Ice Climber

You are an Eskimo and your mission is reach the highest point of the mountain. Under this simple premise hides what is, for many, one of the funniest NES games. Unfortunately, the presence of Ice Climber in Nintendo ecosystems has been disappearing over the years. Despite its initial impact, caused by its inclusion in some packs with the console in certain European countries, time has not been fair with the license. Since its debut in 1985, the series has taken a backseat where instead of starring in games, it is known for being referenced in various merchandise. Nevertheless, Ice Climberby its premise, is a perfect candidate to star in Nintendo’s next mobile game. In fact, many fans would be delighted.

Metroid (or Metroid Prime)

The best-known bounty hunter in the Nintendo universe could not be left out of this list. Thanks to Metroid Dreadthe latest installment in the main series, the genre-naming action license is back on everyone’s lips. Therefore, it is inevitable to think of a hypothetical license game that could fit perfectly into the mobile market. In fact, in this brainstorm we could talk about metroid or of Metroid Primethe subsaga in the first person that impatiently awaiting its fourth installment. As a premise, we come up with the release of different chapters that we could overcome with Samus. When it comes to the mobile market, we would be talking about scenarios on a smaller scale. Even so, it is impossible not to get excited about this possibility.

The Legend of Zelda

It’s time to Crown jewel. Although it is hard for many to imagine how, the truth is that it is possible to carry the formula The Legend of Zelda to the mobile market. And the way to do it, at least from our perspective, is using a tool present in the remake from Link’s Awakening. in the purest style super mario makerin the reimagining of Link’s adventure on Koholint Island was introduced the possibility of creating our own dungeons. Therefore, thinking of a hypothetical Nintendo game that exploits this mechanic, giving users the ability to share their creationsIt is a hard candy to refuse. Yes The Legend of Zelda ends up reaching mobiles, and only the future will tell, this is a good option that would please the fans.

And you, what do you think will be the next Nintendo mobile game? What do you think of the ones we have selected in this list? We read you in the comments.