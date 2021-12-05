



“Bad” cholesterol: 5 important things you can do to clean your arteries

To keep cholesterol under control, it is essential to follow a healthy and balanced diet, avoid dangerous habits such as smoking and alcohol and exercise regularly.

The problem of high cholesterol affects more and more people around the world. And surprisingly, they are very often people of low socio-economic status. In fact, these are the people who most often, for reasons of price, consume the so-called “junk food”, which is the richest in salt and bad fats.

More generally, most people who have high cholesterol don’t know they have it and therefore don’t even get the proper treatment.

“Bad” cholesterol: 5 healthy habits

It is also for this reason that below we offer you some rules of life that can help to keep cholesterol under control and therefore to maintain health for longer.

Exercise

You should move at least for half an hour every day: even just a brisk walk is enough. Exercising regularly is good for the heart, muscles, bones, but also good for cholesterol.

Focus on healthy fats

The largest share of bad cholesterol (LDL) comes from so-called saturated fats: this means that we should avoid frying, sauces and fast food in general, which is usually too salty, too seasoned and too much. fat.

So no to saturated fats. But also yes to the “good” ones, for example omega 3 found in fish, avocados, extra virgin olive oil, walnuts.

More dried fruit

Research done around the world suggests that it is a good thing to increase the proportion of nuts, this is because consuming more nuts has been found to significantly lower cholesterol levels.

Consume more fiber

We can find it in food such as barley and oats. These cereals seem to be able to prevent or in any case decrease the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine. Not only that, fiber is also a good source of antioxidants, which are good for the heart.

No to alcohol and tobacco

Among the target organs of smoking there are not only the heart and lungs, but also the arteries: in fact, tobacco seems capable of lowering the levels of “good” cholesterol (HDL) in the blood and at the same time increasing those of the bad “colleague” ( LDL).

The same thing seems to be true for alcohol: according to a 2000 research, habitual alcohol consumption would lower HDL cholesterol.

