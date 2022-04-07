5 incredible facts about Zoë Kravitz’s Range Rover, the new Catwoman

Actress Zoë Kravitz sports a beautiful and expensive Range Rover pickup. But what is so special about this new model of the collection? We tell you below some particularities of the brand.

The Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic is one of the models that is making waves for being the van of our new Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz. It features a more sporty and powerless design, with a modern feel in every corner. But what does this car offer us in particular?

5. Infotainment system and lighting

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic.

The truck has a Touch Pro Duo infotainment with high definition touch screens. In addition, it has improved ambient lighting that makes this vehicle an extremely comfortable and practical design.

4. Off-road technologies

Range Rover Sport off-road

Its off-road capability comes from a combination of all-wheel drive (AWD) systems and innovative, brand-exclusive off-road technologies. This makes it an ideal option for a long trip, on vacation, without having to stop every moment because you don’t know where to position yourself.

3. Airbag system

The Range Rover has a complete airbag system for both the driver and his passengers. In addition, its front seats offer greater grip and there is the possibility of placing child seats in the rear seats, thanks to the ISOFIX points. This provides greater peace of mind and safety for all car occupants alike. Something worth noting: comfort and safety! Two key aspects when choosing a good vehicle.

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic model.

2. Lighting with laser headlights

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic headlights

We have to keep talking about how cool this truck is, because It features laser pixel LED headlights with distinctive daytime running lights. What this allows is to generate much better lighting than standard LED lights.. There are no excuses for not seeing the road!

1. Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic blue model

And to add to this list of advantages that this car has, we have to mention that it has an emergency braking assistant (EBA), or also called an anti-collision system. And how does this work? This system allows the driver to automatically execute an emergency brake when there is a risk to the driver.

As we can see, not only the road performance is amazing and its design is particularly cool. If not, in turn, it provides us with comfort and security. Something completely valuable and remarkable for the brand, despite its high value.r. The Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic is around 150 thousand dollars, the cheapest versions. However, some celebrities like Zoë Kravitz can afford that luxury and enjoy this combination of pleasures of life in a car.