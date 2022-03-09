5 inventions created by women that are used in medicine

Creativity and necessity are the bases for designing different types of innovation that have the objective of solve some problem. In addition, they also work to facilitate various aspects of life. Traditionally, it is often thought that men have been responsible for creating everything, but this is not the case. there are some inventions created by women that are of great relevance to the lives of millions of people today.

In this vein, it is worth recalling the work of those who have excelled in various areas of science. They have also taken it upon themselves to break down prejudices and demonstrate that women have the same capabilities as their male counterparts. When it comes to proposing ideas and turning them into reality, the genres do not matter.

With the above in mind, in salutary we share a short list with some inventions that were created by women. All were of great relevance and remain in force to this day.

Covid-19 vaccine

Our list of inventions created by women starts with one that absolutely everyone knows about. This is the vaccine against Covid-19 and it has been one of the keys to prevent millions of deaths worldwide. For the development of an innovation, the participation of many people was essential, but there is one person who is considered responsible for everything. her name is Katalin Kariko.

Born in Hungary, she is a biochemist who since the 1990s has specialized in RNA mediator mechanisms. Her research was the basis for the development of the current mRNA messenger vaccines.

modern syringe

If we already talked about vaccines, now is the time to make it your ideal complement. Syringes are necessary for the intramuscular application of biologicals. The antecedents of the instrument with which they are applied go back hundreds of years in the past. Although the modern version that is used today is quite recent.

The person responsible for inventing the current syringe was the nurse Letitia Mumford Geer. On February 12, 1896, he obtained a patent for his novel creation. The greatest innovation and that no one had achieved before is that it can be used with one hand and it is a principle that remains to this day.

Mercaptopurine

Medications are a fundamental part because they help to eliminate or at least control different diseases. Within the list, Mercaptopurine stands out, which is used for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Specifically, it is useful for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. But did you know that the person in charge of its discovery was a woman?

In this case, we refer to Gertrude B Eliona prominent pharmacologist and biochemist who even received the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1988.

mobile radiography

Within physics there is a fundamental name and it is Marie Curie. She was a pioneer in the field of radioactivity and among her many innovations is the invention of the mobile radiography apparatus. In addition, he also achieved a historic achievement not only for women but in general. She at the time was the first person to receive two Nobel Prizes in different specialties: Physics and chemistry.

gps

The acronym stands for Global Positioning System or Global Positioning System. Although it may not seem like it, it is one of the most innovative inventions that is currently used by millions of people around the world. It consists of a system that allows you to locate any object on Earth with almost exact precision and most phones include it.

The usefulness of this invention goes beyond medicine and covers aspects as simple as ordering food or a transport vehicle through mobile applications. But the interesting thing is to know that its inventor is the American mathematician Gladys West.