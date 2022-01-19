5 Italians among the worst 15

It is based on the opinions of those who visit the facilities: the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund dominates everyone, the “Castellani” in Empoli the one with the worst reviews

The best stadium in Europe? The Westfalenstadion of Dortmund, home of Borussia. And the worst? The “Castellani” of Empoli. This was revealed by a ranking drawn up by the British site Money e based on reviews posted by fans and visitors on three different platforms: Tripavdisor, Google and Football Ground Map. Among the worst 15 venues on the continent, no less than 5 host Serie A teams: in addition to that of the Andreazzoli boys there is also the “Penzo” of Venice, the “Bentegodi” of Verona, the “Franchi” of Florence and the “Maradona” of Naples.

Spain has three stadiums in the top ten (Santiago Bernabeu, Camp Nou and Wanda Metropolitano), while the best Italian stadium is San Siro, which is placed in 11th place on a par with theAllianz Arena in Munich. L’Allianz Stadium in Turin it is only 22 °.

The ranking is not accompanied by reasons, but it is a mere calculation of the average of the votes collected online: the theoretical maximum is 5, the Empoli stadium stops at 2.90. A little better do other three plants: the Balaidos Stadium of Celta Vigo, the Maksimir of Dinamo Zagreb and the stadium “King Baudouin ” which hosts the Belgian national team (all at 3.37).

The “Penzo“stops at 3.43, like the Coliseum “Alfonso Perez” of the Getafe, while slightly better they do the stadium ofHellas (3,47), that of Violet (3.57) andex San Paolo (3.67).

At the top of the ranking of the best, after the Signal Iduna Park (score 4.57), we find another six plants on equal merit, at an altitude of 4.53: theNationala Arena in Bucharest, the Camp Nou, the “Bernabeu”, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, lo Stadion Narodowy of Warsaw and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from London. High score (4.50) even for the semi-unknown “Stadion An der alten foersterei “ in Berlin, the home of the club Union, which precedes the Wanda and the mythical Wembley of London (4.47).