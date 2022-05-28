It could be said that Keanu Reeves is one of the most iconic stars of the 90’s. However, the actor is so popular that to this day he is still in force in the industry.

That is why today we leave you a ranking with the 5 best Keanu Reeves movies, according to Rock&Pop.

5 Keanu Reeves Movies You Must See

1.- The Matrix

In 99′ science fiction classic and one of the best action movies ever made. Matrix meant a resounding change in the industry. The Wachowski sisters changed the way action movies were made in Hollywood.

Consequently, many directors of the time attempted to replicate the sisters’ style.

The story of “Matrix” is complex to analyze at first glance. And it is that the same Wachowski sisters have confirmed that the film is an allegory of the transgender experience.

On the other hand, the film is also inspired by the Plato’s “Allegory of the Cave,” which reflects on the fact that humans live in a simulated reality.

It should be noted that The Matrix also raises a warning about excessive reliance on technology. A film well ahead of its time.

More than 20 years after the launch of The Matrix, It is still a movie worth seeing again..

2. John Wick

John Wick was initially thought to be just another action movie. Chad Stahelski and David Leitch they were first-time filmmakers so expectations were low. However, against all odds “John Wick” captivated the audience.

And it is that with incredible acrobatics and choreography, who doesn’t? Notably, Keanu Reeves performed most of the stunts in the film.

John Wick then, is a combination of action, shooting and martial arts. But also humorous, to the right degree.

3.- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

The 1989 comedy classic is a magnificent parody of many historical moments. It also uses time travel in a very clever way. However, the movie can get a bit confusing.

The film follows the story of Bill S. Preston and Theodore Logan who want nothing more than to be rock stars. Bill and Ted are visited by a time traveler and that’s the moment it all begins.

4.-Speed

Speed ​​was one of the best “Die Hard” impressions. Jan de Bont created a brutal thriller. And at the same time, also an action movie.

This is a great example of how a simple story can go a long way. In addition Reeves and Sandra Bullock are the heart of the film.

The importance of Reeves in the film is indisputable. Proof of that is the sequel, “Speed ​​​​2: Cruise Control”, which did not feature Keanu and is considered one of the worst action movie sequels of all time.

5.- Point Break

The movie has one of the most ridiculous movie premises of all time: an FBI agent goes undercover to stop a group of surfers from robbing banks. However, she is incredibly self-aware. She fully acknowledges the ridiculous premise of it.

Director Kathryn Bigelow lampooned the nature of masculinity. She emphasizes the heightened emotional state of the characters. Bigelow struggled to cast Reeves in one of the lead roles.