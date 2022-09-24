5 key dates in Zendaya’s career

Actress, singer and model Zendaya has just received her second Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria. She is the youngest recipient of this award in this category.

2010, her debut on Disney Channel

Zendaya began her career as an actress in 2010. She landed the lead role in a series broadcast on Disney Channel: shake it up. She embodies the character of Rocky Blue alongside singer Bella Thorne. Thanks to the success of the series, Zendaya becomes one of the richest “Disney Stars”. The production pays her $60,000 per episode. Passionate about music, the young woman embarked on music. The young actress continues to play in several Disney productions. In 2014, she played in the Disney TV movie Zapped then the following year in the series Agent KC.

2013, his first album

Zendaya has always loved music. When she was a teenager, she starred in the musical Once on This Island. In 2010, Zendaya explains to the American magazine variety that she would like to release an album one day: “I love to sing and would love to record an album at some point”. 2 years later, in 2013, the actress released her first album titled Zendayathen a second in 2014.

2017, his first steps in the cinema

In 2017, Zendaya took my first steps into the world of cinema. She is starring in the new Marvel blockbuster: Spider-Man Homecoming. She embodies the role of MJ alongside Tom Holland who plays her the main role. Faced with the success of the film, a sequel is announced, so we find it in Spider-Man: Far From Home then in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In 2019, the young woman obtained one of the main roles in the musical film The Greatest Showman. In the latter, she performs several songs with Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron. In 2020, this time we find the young woman starring in the science fiction film Dunes with Franco-American actor Thimothé Chalamet.

2019, the series Euphoria

At the end of 2018, the HBO channel announced the cast of the new series Euphoria created by screenwriter Sam Levinson. In the main role, we find the actress Zendaya. She plays Rue Bennett, a 17-year-old, non-binary lesbian who plunges into addiction. The first episode airs on June 16, 2019 in the United States. The series quickly met with great success, the actors received positive reviews, especially on their performance as actors. For her role, Zendaya won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the first time. She is the youngest winner and the second African-American woman to receive the award.

2021, Malcolm and Mary

After the end of the filming of season 2 of the series Euphoria and the Covid pandemic, Zendaya asks Sam Levinson to write a feature film. In 6 days the script of the film Malcolm and Mayor is finished. Zendaya and John David Washington play the lead roles of Mary and Malcolm. Filming is taking place with the utmost discretion in 2020.

Malcolm and Mary, what’s this ? After the premiere of his latest film, director and screenwriter Malcolm Elliot returns home with his actress girlfriend, Marie Jones. After the first positive reactions during the screening, the filmmaker is confident about the future success of his film. But he did not foresee the unexpected turn that the evening will take. The young woman reproaches him for his speech at the premiere. Marie and Malcolm will then confront each other and confess certain truths about their couple.

