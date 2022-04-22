5 KEY DOCTOR STRANGE MOMENTS IN THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE TO REMEMBER LESS THAN A MONTH TO THE PREMIERE OF DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

May 5 arrives in available movie theaters DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESSthe most recent film from Marvel Studios that marks the long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English) of one of the most beloved characters: Doctor Stephen Strange. In the new film, Strange embarks on a journey into the unknown alongside new and familiar mystical allies, traversing the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of Doctor Strange again, along with a cast made up of Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (América Chávez), Michael Stühlbarg (Dr. Nic West) and Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer).

Making his debut in the 2016 film, DOCTOR STRANGE: SORCERER SUPREMEStrange has since appeared in three other MCU films: THOR: RAGNAROK, AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR and AVENGERS: ENDGAME (currently all available on Disney+).

In the countdown to the premiere of DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, a review of five key moments in the history of Doctor Stephen Strange in the MCU.

Audiences met Doctor Stephen Strange in DOCTOR STRANGE: SORCERER SUPREME, when the vain and self-centered surgeon lost the ability of his hands in a serious car accident. In multiple attempts to save his professional practice, he lost his fortune by investing in expensive and elaborate surgeries and therapies. In the end, destitute and desperate, he searched for a cure far from the ways of modern medicine.

In Nepal, after being saved from raiders by the powerful sorcerer Mordo, Strange met The Ancient One, Sorceress Supreme and protector of the Earth from mystical threats. Despite having the potential to heal her hands, the Ancient One refused to guide him through the process until she gave up her selfishness and opened her mind to a higher truth. Thus, Strange began to learn about the Multiverse and the ancient science of magic.

Undergoing training at the hands of The Ancient One in Kamar-Taj, a hidden location in the Himalayas, Strange acquires extremely powerful magical abilities that allow him to deftly cast countless spells, creating complex shields and barriers for both defense and attack. . Strange is adept at astral projection, sending his astral self away from his body and allowing him to observe events without the knowledge of those present. In turn, he has the Cloak of Levitation, a seemingly sentient cloak that not only protects him, but also fights for him. Doctor Strange also makes use of the Sling Ring to create portals to cross great distances and enter other universes. Lastly, he has the Eye of Agamotto, Strange’s greatest source of power. The Eye possesses the incalculable ability to control time. With it, Strange can alter time around objects, locations, or other beings, moving back and forth throughout his existence. It can also be used to trap enemies in time loops, as well as giving Strange the ability to look into possible futures.

In DOCTOR STRANGE: SORCERER SUPREME, Strange uses the power of the Eye of Agamotto to save Earth from Dormammu, an extremely powerful being from the Dark Dimension. Dormammu tries to kill him thousands of times, but Stephen cunningly goes back in time and starts a negotiation in a loop eternal time. The endless cycle disturbs Dormammu so much that he begs to be released, and Stephen agrees, provided that he eliminates the Fantastic Ones and swears never to attack Earth again.

As the Master of the Mystic Arts in the New York Sanctum, Doctor Strange is tasked with keeping track of otherworldly visitors to planet Earth. Thus, in THOR: RAGNAROK, Strange summons Thor and his brother Loki to the Sanctum Sanctorum, who arrive on Earth -more precisely, in New York- in search of their father Odin. After subjecting them to some magical effects that throw Thor and Loki off balance, the Master of the Mystic Arts provides some help, sending them to his father’s side and ensuring the brothers’ speedy return to Asgard.

In AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR, in order to protect the Time Stone, Strange travels with Iron Man and Spider-Man to Titan, the home planet of Thanos. There, the trio meets with members of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the group devises a plan to stalk Thanos upon his arrival. The group’s attempt to remove the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos fails, and Thanos, possessing four of the six Infinity Stones, puts up a strong resistance to Strange’s magic. When Thanos defeats Iron Man in battle and Iron Man is about to die, Strange stops him and hands him the Eye of Agamotto to save Stark’s life. With the Time Stone in his possession, Thanos leaves Titan to travel to Earth to secure the last remaining Infinity Stone he sought. His success in the endeavor is soon evident to the heroes still on Titan as many of them, along with half of all life in the entire universe, begin to crumble into dust. As Doctor Strange feels himself beginning to disintegrate into nothingness, he comforts Tony Stark about the sacrifice he had made, uttering the iconic phrase: “there was no other way”.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS premieres in available theaters on May 5, 2022, with a preview on May 4 in Latin America.

Comments

Comments