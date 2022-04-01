5 keys this Friday By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Investors will be closely watching US employment data today, a true reflection of the health of the US economy.

We will also know the inflation in the Euro Zone for March.

Oil continues to fall, but remains above 100 dollars.

Cryptocurrencies correct this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. US employment report.

This Friday we will be attentive to the employment data in the United States for the month of March that we will know at 2:30 p.m. Spanish time.

The creation of 490,000 new ones is expected (compared to 678,000 the previous month) and it will drop to 3.7% (compared to the previous 3.8%).

2. CPI in the Euro Zone

At 11:00 the data will be published. An increase of 6.6% is expected in March, compared to the previous 5.9% rise.

3. Crypto fixes

The cryptocurrency sector is trading unevenly this Friday, with major assets correcting positions. He is listed at $44,000 and he at $3,200.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Mixed sign today in the main Asian indices. He falls 0.4%. The one in Hong Kong lost 0.7% and the one scored 0.6%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the red. The closures of the S&P 500 (-1.57%), (-1.54%) and (-1.56%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, a battery of manufacturing PMIs stand out in , , , , and , as well as .

In the United States we will know the .

