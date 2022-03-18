5 keys this Friday in the Stock Market By Investing.com



©Reuters



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Investors were already pricing in the Bank of Japan leaving interest rates unchanged.

Today Joe Biden will speak with Xi Jinping about Ukraine.

Oil rises and cryptocurrencies are trading mixed this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Russia-Ukraine: Joe Biden will speak with Xi Jinping

This Friday, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a top-level call and in which, among other issues, the situation in Ukraine will be discussed.

2. The BoJ keeps rates unchanged

This morning we learned that the Bank of Japan has kept its rates unchanged at -0.10%, thus maintaining its dovish tone, unlike the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE), which have opted for uploads this week.

3. Crypto, mixed

The cryptocurrency sector is trading unevenly this Friday. He is listed at $40,000 and he at $2,800.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Mixed sign today in the main Asian indices. He rises 0.6%. The one in Hong Kong lost 0.4% and the one scored 1.1%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the green. The closings of the S&P 500 (1.2%), (1.3%) and (1.2%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the and the stand out.

In the United States we will know the , the and several members of the FOMC speak.

Follow the day’s events on our economic calendar: https://es.investing.com/economic-calendar/