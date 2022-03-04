5 keys this Friday in the Stock Market By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The macro quote of the day this Friday is the US employment report, a true reflection of the state of health of the US economy and one of the thermometers used by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) when designing its monetary policy strategy.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oil continues at maximum levels.

Cryptocurrencies fall this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. US employment report

At 2:30 p.m. Spanish time we will know the employment data in the United States for the month of February.

The creation of 400,000 is expected -a certain decrease compared to the previous month- and that it will drop one tenth to 3.9%

2. Follow the Russian attack on Ukraine

Yesterday the delegations of Russia and Ukraine sat down again in a new attempt at negotiations, while the escalation of the war continues to increase. The only Ukrainian request that was accepted by Russia was the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to facilitate the departure of women and children from the country.

Meanwhile, this morning there was a bombardment by Russia at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, located in the center of Ukraine, causing a fire.

3. Crypto continues to fall

The cryptocurrency sector continues to fall as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise. He is trading at $41,000 and he is at $2,700.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Negative sign today in the main Asian indices. He falls 2.2%. The one from Hong Kong loses 2.6% and the one leaves 0.8%.

As for Wall Street, the market also ended in the red yesterday. The closings of the S&P 500 (-0.5%), (-1.5%) and (-0.2%) stand out.

5. Macro data

