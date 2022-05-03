5 keys this Tuesday By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Although the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will not announce its interest rate decision until tomorrow, investors are already focused on the beginning of the meeting.

Australia raises its interest rates.

We are still awaiting the business results season.

Oil is trading down.

Cryptocurrencies are moving lower this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Fed meeting begins; Australia raises rates

The Fed’s interest rate meeting begins this Tuesday, although it will not be until it announces its decision.

On the other hand, this morning we learned that the Central Bank of Australia has raised interest rates to 0.35%, more than expected (which was 0.25%), from the previous 0.10%.

2. Business results

Business earnings season continues. Today they present their quarterly figures Pfizer (NYSE:), AMD (NASDAQ:) or Airbnb (NASDAQ:), among others.

3. Crypto, down

The cryptocurrency sector is moving lower today. He is listed at $38,000 and he at $2,800.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Disparate sign today in the main Asian indices. Hong Kong is trading flat. The and the remain closed for holidays.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the green. The closings of the S&P 500 (0.5%), (1.6%) and (0.2%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the and the .

In the United States we will know the and the .

Follow the day’s events on our economic calendar: https://es.investing.com/economic-calendar/