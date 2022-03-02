5 keys this Tuesday in the Stock Market By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Markets remain very attentive to the last minute of this conflict, as well as the international reaction. For this Tuesday, the appearance of Joe Biden, president of the United States, is expected.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), also speaks.

Cryptocurrencies are up this morning.

Oil is up this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Russia-Ukraine; Joe Biden speech

Experts continue to recommend great caution when investing these days, since the news coming from Russia-Ukraine is going to be decisive for the behavior of the financial markets.

Russia continues to tighten the rope and an appearance by the president of the United States is scheduled for this Tuesday.

Until now a battery of economic and financial sanctions has been imposed on Russia, which is causing the collapse in some sectors.

2. Lagarde speaks (ECB)

At 2:00 p.m. Spanish time, the appearance of , president of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled.

We will be watching to see if he says anything about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and economic prospects.

3. Crypto on the rise

The cryptocurrency sector, increasingly linked to the stock market, is closely following the latest news that we are learning about Russia-Ukraine. He is trading at $43,000 and he is at $2,800.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Mixed sign today in the main Asian indices. He rises 1.2%. The one in Hong Kong lost 0.1% and the one scored 0.4%.

As for Wall Street, the market also ended mixed yesterday. The closings of the S&P 500 (-0.2%), (+0.4%) and (-0.4%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the manufacturing PMI of , , , , and , as well as the CPI of and , and , stand out.

In the United States we will know the and the .

