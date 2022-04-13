5 keys this Wednesday By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Markets continue to trade on nerves as tensions escalate over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which continues to intensify its attacks.

This Wednesday, Canada decides interest rates.

Oil is trading above $100.

Cryptocurrencies are moving positive this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Maximum tension in the Russia-Ukraine war

Week of intense escalation in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The United States and the United Kingdom are studying a possible attack with chemical weapons in Mariupol, where the slaughter has intensified these days, and the attack also reaches other cities in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, sanctions against the United States continue to be approved, with the aim of isolating the energy sector.

2. Canada decides interest rates; New Zealand raises them by 0.50%



At 16:00 Spanish time, the Central Bank of Canada will announce its . The agency is expected to raise them by 50 basis points, from the current 0.50% to 1.00%.

For its part, New Zealand has decided this morning by 0.5 percentage points, the largest increase since May 2000, to leave them at 1.5%.

3. Crypto tries to recover positions

The cryptocurrency sector is moving green today in most of its assets. He is listed at $40,000 and he at $3,000.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Mixed sign today in the main Asian indices. He is up 1.6%. The one from Hong Kong gains 0.1% and the one leaves 0.2%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the red. The closings of the S&P 500 (-0.3%), (-0.3%) and (-0.2%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the e in the United Kingdom, the , as well as the industrial production of and the .

In the United States we will know the and the .

Follow the events of the day in our economic calendar: https://es.investing.com/economic-calendar/