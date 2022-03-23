5 keys this Wednesday in the markets By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Investors are turning their attention back to Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), who is making another appearance today.

There is also an ECB meeting (not on monetary policy).

Oil remains above $100, both the and the .

Cryptocurrencies fall this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Powell Statements

He appears again today and the markets will remain very attentive to his words, especially after the most hawkish version of the Fed president this past Monday, when he stated that the body was prepared to raise rates by 50 basis points if necessary. .

2. ECB meeting

This Wednesday, at 1:00 p.m. Spanish time, we will be waiting for the , in case any of its members could offer a statement on the organization’s economic forecasts or on the bank’s plans on interest rates.

3. Crypto falls

The cryptocurrency sector falls back again this Wednesday. He is listed at $42,000 and he at $2,900.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Positive sign today in the main Asian indices. He is up 2.9%. The one from Hong Kong gains 1.3% and he writes down 0.2%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the green. The closings of the S&P 500 (1.1%), (0.9%) and (1.7%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the and in the United Kingdom stand out, as well as the .

In the United States we will know the data of and the .

Follow the day’s events on our economic calendar: https://es.investing.com/economic-calendar/