5 keys this Wednesday in the Stock Market By Investing.com



©Reuters.



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Markets will be watching closely today for the appearance of Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

Luis de Guindos, Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB) and other members of the organization also speak.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets today.

Cryptocurrencies are up this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Powell Statements

At 16:00 Spanish time, the appearance of , president of the Fed, before the Senate is scheduled.

Investors will be watching closely for Powell’s references to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and whether this geopolitical risk could affect the agency’s monetary strategy.

2. OPEC meeting

At 11:00 Spanish time the . Investors will be aware of how it may affect the evolution of oil prices, currently at highs due to Russia-Ukraine tensions.

3. Crypto keeps rising; Canada decides interest rates

The cryptocurrency sector continues to rise, despite rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. He is trading at $44,000 and he is at $2,900.

For its part, the Bank of Canada will communicate its decision at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time. A rise of 25 basis points is expected, to 0.50%.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Negative sign today in the main Asian indices. He is down 1.6%. The one from Hong Kong loses 1.3% and the one leaves 0.2%.

As for Wall Street, the market also ended in the red yesterday. The closings of the S&P 500 (-1.5%), (-1.9%) and (-1.7%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the , the , the , the stand out, and several members of the ECB speak, including its vice president, .

In the United States we will know the , the and the .

Follow the day’s events on our economic calendar: https://es.investing.com/economic-calendar/