5 Keys to Wall Street By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — EU energy ministers meet to draft plans for an embargo on Russian oil, but crude prices fall, along with the yuan, in response to weak Chinese economic data.

Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:) annual meeting flies the flag for value investing in a troubled market, while the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFT auction temporarily halts the . Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Monday, May 2.

1. The West increases pressure on Russia; Lavrov claims that Hitler was part Jewish

The US and the EU continued to increase pressure on Russia to abandon its invasion of Ukraine, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declaring during an unannounced visit to kyiv that the US would support Ukraine “ until I get the victory.”

EU energy ministers meet in Brussels later Monday to discuss what is expected to be a gradual embargo on Russian oil imports aimed at further hampering the Russian economy. News reports suggest that exemptions may be offered to Hungary and Slovakia to ensure the necessary unanimous support. Germany, the pivotal player, has already abandoned their previous opposition.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to invite the leaders of India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the upcoming G-7 summit in a bid to bring emerging markets together, amid widespread reluctance to dance to the tune. of the US and former colonial powers.

However, Russia appears to have alienated a key player. Israel summoned the Russian ambassador and publicly criticized Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after he repeated baseless urban myths to the Italian media, saying that Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood and that Jews themselves were the worst anti-Semites.

2. Yuan falls as ‘zero Covid’ policy wreaks havoc on Chinese economy

The scale of the economic damage to China’s economy from its “zero COVID” policy is becoming increasingly apparent. China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 47.4 in April, clearly in contraction territory, as a result of lockdowns in Shanghai, Jilin and elsewhere. The official services PMI fell sharply.

While reported case numbers continue to decline in Shanghai, they are not slowing in Beijing, which ordered two more rounds of mass testing on Monday. The capital, with its 21 million inhabitants, has already closed gyms and cinemas and banned closed dining rooms during the three-day holiday, which ends on Wednesday.

The news sent the offshore yuan down another 0.5%, while industrial metals prices retreated on the prospect of further disruptive lockdowns. Stock prices fell 2.6% to hit their lowest level since December.

3. Stocks set for a modest rebound after Friday’s loss

US stock markets will open with a modest rebound after Friday’s horror show that closed out the worst month for stocks since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

At 6:20 a.m. ET (1020 GMT). futures were up a similar amount as the contract was saved from an unexplained sharp drop earlier in the overnight session.

Berkshire Hathaway shares were slightly higher in premarket trading after Warren Buffett chaired his company’s annual shareholder meeting over the weekend.

Buffett spent about $1 billion on US stocks in the first quarter, with Chevron (NYSE:) and Allegheny standing out as the biggest condemnation of the bunch.

4. Bored apes put Ethereum to shame

The Ethereum blockchain was temporarily halted when Yuga Labs, the company behind the Bored Apes Yacht Club meme series, raised the equivalent of $320 million in the digital currency through a ‘virtual land’ auction on Otherside, a already planned metaverse game the latest extension to the Bored Ape franchise. NFTs were paid in ApeCoin, a digital currency that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

The incident does little to support the argument that Ethereum is better suited to scaling than , but strong underlying demand for Yuga’s IP at least validates some of the sharp rise in ApeCoin in anticipation of the sale, despite That uptick is now over. largely unwrapped.

As of 6:30 am ET (10:30 GMT), ApeCoin was trading down 11% on the day at $15.8008, down more than 41% from its high from last week, but still up by a similar amount since its release.

5. Oil falls as Chinese data sets a gloomy tone for OPEC+ meeting

Prices fell sharply in response to economic data out of China, with pessimism amplified by perceptions that the country’s leadership is too politically involved in the Zero Covid policy to change course.

As of 6:25 a.m. (CET), US crude futures were down 3.4% at 101.23 a barrel, while they were down 2.8% at 104.31 a barrel.

The prospect of an EU oil embargo has now been largely discounted, with attention turning to Thursday’s meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC energy ministers to discuss production levels.

Russia’s inability to produce its full quota under the bloc’s deal is increasing the incentive for other producers to increase production, where possible. Libya, an OPEC member not subject to production quotas, has seen its output fall to 0.5 million barrels a day due to new instability between warring factions in recent days.