5 Keys To Watch This Thursday By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – After yesterday’s US CPI data failed to calm the market, today we continue to monitor important macro data, such as the OPEC and IEA monthly reports. We will see how it affects oil prices, which are trading lower this morning.

Follow the season of business results.

Cryptocurrencies continue to fall this morning, dragged down by the sharp drop in (LUNA).

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Doubtful markets after the CPI in the United States

It was the macro date of the week. It has been confirmed by a correction trend in the rise in prices, but the data was not what the markets expected, which, although Europe endured in the green, caused falls on Wall Street. This has returned doubts to investors.

2. OPEC and IEA monthly report

In this volatile week for oil prices, investors are eagerly awaiting monthly reports from the and the .

This morning, he is trading at $104 and he is at $106.

3. Crypto panic effect

The crash of these days of Terra (LUNA) is spreading in the cryptocurrency sector, it moves today with strong falls. He is trading at $27,000 and he at $1,800.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Negative sign today in the main Asian indices. He falls 1.6%. The one from Hong Kong loses 1.8% and the one leaves 0.2%.

As for Wall Street, the market also ended in the red yesterday. The closings of the S&P 500 (-1.6%), (-3.1%) and (-1%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references in Europe, the , the and the .

In the United States we will know the .

Follow the day’s events on our economic calendar: https://es.investing.com/economic-calendar/