5 land defenders prosecuted for alleged police killing

The five defenders of the Tseltal territory who had been arrested last week for the alleged homicide of Antonio Aguilar Pérez, municipal police officer of San Juan Cancuc, were linked to the process.

Yesterday afternoon, the control judge decided to grant the Specialized Prosecutor for Indigenous Justice 30 days to gather more evidence against Manuel Sántiz Cruz, Agustín Pérez Domínguez, Juan Velasco Aguilar, Agustín Pérez Velasco and Martín Pérez Domínguez, all from the parish of San Juan Evangelista de San Juan Cancuc.

The five Tseltal indigenous people make up the Pueblo Creyente, a Catholic movement close to liberation theology that has thousands of bases in Chiapas, in its peaceful struggle against militarization and megaprojects. The detainees were placed under the precautionary measure of preventive detention, that is, they will continue to be detained while the prosecution investigates the facts.

Manuel Sántiz Cruz, Agustín Pérez Domínguez and Juan Velasco Aguilar were arrested on Sunday, May 29, in San Juan Cancuc for possession of marijuana —despite the fact that their investigation file states that they were arrested the following day in San Cristóbal de Las Casas— and they are accused of the murder of the policeman immediately after they proved that they did not bring any drugs.

Agustín Pérez Velasco and Martín Pérez Domínguez were captured on Wednesday, June 1, by a group of some 30 armed police officers, some of whom were civilians, after having testified on behalf of their three companions, and also They have been charged with the alleged murder of the police officer..

During a hearing in the Control Court of San Cristóbal de Las Casas, where access to the press was not allowed, yesterday the prosecution presented three pieces of evidence against the five defenders of the territory: two statements by municipal police officers and a medical examination, which It has no scientific value. “The doctor says that the policeman died from a hemorrhage in the viscera and I wonder how he could determine it if he never checked his internal organs,” says Jorge Gómez Hernández, a lawyer for the CDH Frayba, who assumed the legal defense of the detainees. .

There is no autopsy to prove that the municipal police officer —who according to the defense was found drunk in a ravine by residents of the C’ani’ neighborhood of San Juan Cancuc, rescued and handed over alive to his colleagues— was murdered.

“This is the point: the new law of the accusatory penal system says that the prosecution must not have corroborated the existence of a crime, in this case a homicide. To link to the process, one can only presume that a crime was committed and suspect that the accused committed it, “says lawyer Gómez Hernández. “It is a very low standard for a penal system, where people’s freedom is at stake, and it is contrary to international parameters. How is it possible that a person can be kept in jail without even having proven the existence of a crime?

During the hearing, in front of the door of the State Center for Social Reintegration for Sentenced Persons (CERSS) number 5 in San Cristóbal de Las Casas, where last Saturday the Believing People marched to request the release of the five defenders of the Tseltal territory, yesterday people close to police officer Antonio Aguilar Pérez said. Their banners pointed out the accused as guilty and asked that the agent’s death not go unpunished.

“They beat him to death, without explaining the reason for his arrest. The people who beat my father to death were Messrs. Juan Velasco Aguilar, Agustín Pérez Domínguez and Manuel Sántiz Cruz, among others that I cannot mention at the moment”, Marco Antonio Aguilar Pérez, son of the deceased, said between sobs, in a statement he read in front of the press. “That they do not release my father’s murderers, that they do not allow themselves to be intimidated by groups of human rights defenders who defend criminals and murderers. If there is no justice on the part of the State, it forces people to take justice into their own hands”.

The investigation folder does not recognize the relatives of Antonio Aguilar Pérez as witnesses, but indicates that at the time of the events some municipal police officers were present —two testified against the accused— and residents of the C’ani’ neighborhood of the municipal seat of San Juan Cancun.

There is fear among them for going to testify, because everyone saw the magnitude of the operation (three patrols from the National Guard, three from the Army and two from the municipal police) that led to the arrest of Manuel Sántiz Cruz, Agustín Pérez Domínguez and Juan Velasco Aguilar. And everyone knows what can happen to those who testify on their behalf: the day after doing so, Agustín Pérez Velasco and Martín Pérez Domínguez were also arrested for the alleged murder of the municipal police officer.