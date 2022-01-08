5 LG 4K DVB-T2 smart TVs on offer, also high-end OLED

The flyer “New year, new discounts” launched by Euronics on January 3 is full of interesting electronic and IT products in promotion. To direct consumers to the right device, therefore, we take this opportunity to resume 5 LG 4K DVB-T2 smart TVs on offer.

As per our tradition, we start the review with the cheapest model which, in this case, is the television LG 55UP81006LR.API proposed at 549 Euros instead of 899 Euros. The supplied panel is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED with support for HLG, HDR and HDR10 technologies, Dolby Digital audio decoder, WebOS 6.0 operating system and compatibility with the DVB-T2 standard for digital terrestrial, also present in the rest of the TV on this list.

The alternative offered at 549 Euros, but instead of 879 Euros, is the television LG 50NANO756PR.API with NanoCell panel from 50 inches and resolution always equal to 3840 x 2160 pixels. Also in this case on the video side we find the HLG, HDR and HDR10 technologies, the same proprietary WebOS operating system now in its sixth version and surround system on the audio side.

Remaining in the NanoCell range, Euronics until January 19 also offers the variant in the flyer LG 55NANO886PB with 55-inch Ultra HD 4K display with Local Dimming, HLG, HDR, HDR10 Pro, support for AMD FreeSync, VRR and ALLM for gaming and WebOS 6.0 system. The price? 799 Euros instead of 1,099 Euros.

Let’s take a big leap by switching to the high-end OLED range, of which we first mention the version LG OLED55C16LA which drops from 1,899 Euros to 1,399 Euros. This novelty of 2021 is proposed on the market with some of the best technologies: standard Dolby Atmos on the audio side, Dolby Vision on the video side together with HLG / HDR / HDR10 Pro, compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync for video game lovers, and obviously a 55-inch Ultra HD 4K OLED panel.

Finally, for those who want another flagship model, Euronics is relaunching LG OLED65A16LA at 1,699 Euros instead of 2,399 Euros. This TV has a 65-inch Ultra HD 4K OLED display with compatibility for Dolby Vision IQ, HLG / HDR / HDR10 Pro and Dolby Atmos. Too bad, however, for the absence of AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Among the other DVB-T2 TVs now in promotion, we reported yesterday 4 Sony TVs at an all-time low on Amazon.