We all want to have a good warmth at home, which can accompany us effectively throughout the winter season. Although some worry about the excessive cost of the electricity bill, there are still solutions to save money. So here are 5 little-known solutions to heat your home, saving a lot of money on your bills and polluting less.

Maintain a constant temperature in the house

To feel comfortable at home in cold weather, the best thing is to maintain a constant temperature in the rooms, also to remove humidity and mold. For those who use radiators, the law indicates that temperatures in the home can vary between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius. The World Health Organization combines the right humidity level, which corresponds to 50%, to a temperature of 20 degrees.

Consumption must also be taken into account. When the heaters are turned on, for each additional degree given to the environment, the cost rises by about 10% of the total bill. Therefore, if heating the house to a temperature of 19 degrees costs us 100 euros, heating it to 22 degrees will cost us just over 130 euros.

Furthermore, a plant that works well means less combustion and a lower pollution rate.

Do not cover the radiators

A mistake that is often made with radiators is to cover them with damp clothing in order to dry them. The idea might seem brilliant because in fact at the same time the room is heated and the heat is used to dry the clothes. However, what you put on a radiator, whether it is a radiator cover or laundry clothes, prevents it from working properly. In particular, the air inside the radiator cannot circulate well, with the consequence of significantly increasing consumption and also the bill.

There are also radiators that run on natural gas or LPG. Precisely this is the period in which it is necessary to check its efficiency, removing the air from the radiators so that the heat can pass better without obstructions. This operation allows you to better distribute the heat inside the house.

Use thermostatic valves

Where water radiators were installed, it would be very useful to install thermostatic valves. They are valves that allow you to adjust the temperature on the individual radiators, resulting in a reduction in consumption of over 20%. Definitely a wise choice to regulate temperature and costs well.

Keep the heat in the house

To prevent the heat accumulated in the house from being dispersed, just follow a few simple rules. First of all there is to change the air in the morning by opening the windows and for no more than a quarter of an hour. When the cold is felt, it is good to close the windows, shutters and curtains in the evening.

A very useful thing about radiators is to install reflective panels. In this way it is possible to diffuse the heat coming out of the radiators with more force.

With these 5 tips we will be able to save on the bill, heat the house more efficiently and pollute less.

