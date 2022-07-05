5 Little-Known Time-Travel Sci-Fi Movies

Time travel and its paradoxes are key in these science fiction movies that are not as popular as Back to the Future or Terminator

The idea of ​​time travel is inherently human (who wouldn’t want the opportunity to see what the world will be like after they die, or revisit cherished memories from the past?) So it makes sense that it would be a topic that repeats itself in science fiction movies over and over again.

Throughout the history of the seventh art we find great stories with different varieties of time travel. The ones that first come to mind are classics like the trilogy of Return to the futurethe saga terminator, Caught in time, Bill and Ted’s Magnificent Adventure, your name, 12 monkeys or even some adaptation of The time Machine of H. G. Wells. But there are other films that have not been as successful as those mentioned, and today we propose five of them.

The first time we met (Netflix)

Throughout the history of film and television, we’ve seen DeLoreans, phone booths, and police boxes turned into time machines, but The First Time We Met may have the first time traveling photo booth. When Noah (Adam DeVine) walks into the photo booth at his favorite piano bar, he gets a chance to go back to the night he met Avery (Alexandra Daddario), the “girl of his dreams” who is engaged to another man. Anything Noah does on that fateful day causes ripples, and when he wakes up, he’s in a slightly different version of the present.

So naturally, Noah risks everything he can to get a “happily ever after” between him and Avery. But The first time we met defies the notion of the “perfect” girl being out of his league, and offers a parable about the dangers of letting an idealized version of someone take root in your brain, stopping you from seeing them for who they really are. If only for that, The First Time We Met deserves a ton of credit for featuring Adam DeVine at his most endearing moment.

Kate & Leopold (Rakuten TV, Apple TV)

What happens when a handsome man from the 19th century ends up in present-day New York? This is the important question you dare to ask Kate & Leopold. When Stuart (Lev Schreiber) discovers a time portal over the Brooklyn Bridge, he is eager to go back in time and explore. What he doesn’t count on is Leopold, the 3rd Duke of Albany (played by a Hugh Jackman especially charming), follow him through the portal.

After Stuart is critically injured falling down an elevator shaft (if Leopold isn’t around to invent elevators in the 19th century, they can hardly exist in 2000), his ex-girlfriend Kate (meg ryan) is forced to take care of the anachronistic duke. Obviously, they fall in love – look, it’s Hugh Jackman and Meg Ryan. Why would you bother putting them in a movie together if they weren’t going to be romantically involved?

The Perfect Little Things Map (Amazon Prime Video)

With a structure very similar to that of Caught in time, The map of the perfect little things revolves around Mark (Kyle Allen), which has been living in a time loop for years. He knows everything that is going to happen, until he meets Margaret (Kathryn Newton), which has been stuck in the same time loop. Together, they set out to build a map of all the weird and beautiful moments happening in your citythe kind of thing you’d only notice if you had multiple lives to catalog them all.

The map of the perfect little things is unique for its subtlety and for the way it brings out the small implications of a time loop. For example, on this particular day, Mark’s mom went to work early and worked a double shift, which means he hasn’t seen more than a glimpse of her in years. Margaret’s own relationship with her terminally ill mother makes her hesitate to break out of the time loop and sever that connection. These little moments help The Map of Perfect Little Things stand out in the increasingly crowded time-loop genre..

Mirai, my little sister (Filmin, Apple TV +)

When kuna spoiled child used to being the center of attention, suddenly has to share his parents with his new little sister look, he is not very happy. But one day, Kun walks into his family’s garden and gets the chance to meet not only the older version of his sister, but also his mother when he was a child and his great-grandfather when he was a child. was young.

This is the magic of look my little sister: Creates an independent metaphysical plane in which Kun, a boy whose world view is totally self-centered, you have access to all the different branches of your family tree, allowing you to better understand the people you love most by showing them at different times in their lives. He also teaches Kun that he is a small part of a much larger whole, a legacy that has no end. But Although Mirai touches on philosophical topics, she is presented with a great sense of fun and whimsy.; Kun’s travels are adventures, not dry family history lessons.

A Matter of Time (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

Sci-fi movies with time travel can make you feel a lot of things, but they don’t usually make you cry intensely. Apparently, a matter of time you didn’t get the message. When Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) turns 21, his father (bill nighty) sits him down and tells him the secret his family keeps: all the men of his lineage have the ability to travel to any point on your own timeline.

At first, Tim takes the opportunity to get a second chance with a girl (Rachel McAdams) with which he has failed. However, Tim’s story takes on a much more poignant tone when his father dies unexpectedly. Suddenly, the moments they shared become unbelievably preciousespecially when Tim realizes that there will come a time when he will not be able to see his father without causing serious and permanent changes in the people he loves (after Tim’s daughter is born, for example, any trip to the past could threaten its existence).

a matter of time it is presented as a romantic comedy, but it is much more than that. It is a wonderful story about the love between a father and a son, and a reminder to the viewer to embrace the beauty of each day.