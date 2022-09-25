5 looks to turn white jeans into the best autumn uniform

The white cowboy with an overshirt

With a white overshirt, that’s how white jeans are worn.Gettyimages

The combination that you will not stop wearing in September and October. Nothing like combining white jeans with a masculine white shirt that you can wear as an overshirt. Important mix of masculine and feminine elements in an impeccable mix.

The white cowboy with a leather biker

The white jean with leather biker.Gettyimages

The infallible uniform of the british. Because this look could very well take you from Alexa Chung to Sienna Miller. It is about combining white jeans with a striped shirt and a leather biker. As a final touch, some track sole boots to add the coolest touch.

The cowboy with a blazer and sneakers

The white jean with a blue blazer and sneakers.Gettyimages

And, if before, we have resorted to the uniform of the English girls, nothing like taking a look at the Parisian pros. They give this garment the most classic touch, combining white jeans with a navy blazer and white sneakers. An infallible uniform for day to day.

white jeans with ankle boots

Wear white jeans with ankle boots and sweater.Gettyimages

There is a key in this look that you have to keep in mind: the length of the jeans has to go right at the ankle to give all the prominence to the booties. It is about choosing a pair as original as possible, even better if they are cowboy style to be in line with trends.

With a satin shirt



Combine jeans with satin shirt.imaxtree

quiz the most sophisticated way to wear white jeans, pair it with a satin shirt. With two very precious commandments, that the satin shirt be pink (as trends dictate) and that the jeans be oversize. An off-road look that is as good for the morning, at the office, as for a dinner with friends.

