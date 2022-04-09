5 Magical Movies Outside of the Wizard World

This weekend just released Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third part of the prequels about Harry Potter universe. According to first impressions, the film that narrates the beginning of the war against Grindewald is an authentic tribute to the original franchise with constant winks. All thanks to focusing the narrative on the legendary wizard Dumbledore, this time played by Jude Law. On the occasion of the return of the world created by JK Rowling, we review 5 other magical movies out of the Wizard World:

1-‘The illusionist’

The main problem he had The ilusionist was released the same year as another movie about magic; the ultimate trick. Christopher Nolan’s film overshadowed the film starring Edward Norton, partly because it was rounder, but the truth is that The ilusionist is the only one of the two it’s really about magic. Under a story tone, the mysterious Eisenheim (Norton) will face the prince Leopold (Rufus Sewell)after he allegedly murders the love of his childhood, Sophie (Jessica Biel).

2- ‘Merlin the charmer’

A true classic of Disney animation cinema and one of the best magic movies of all time. The story, as the title says, is about the Arthurian legend Merlin and an apparently weak young man who has not yet taken the mythical sword Excalibur.

3-‘Willow’

Yes the ultimate trick overshadowed the Illusionist, perhaps the contemporary success of the trilogy of The Lord of the rings did the same with Willow. The plot was a story by George Lucas, while Ron Howard was in charge of its direction. It was carried out by Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer and in it we find magical powers, witches and dwarfs. Willow (Davis) and a strong warrior (Kilmer) will protect an orphan destined to end the reign of evil queen Bavmorda.

4-‘Stardust’

Before marveling at kick-ass, Kingsman either X Men First generationMatthew Vaughn filmed great Stradust. Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, this fable of heroism and romance will take the young Tristan (Charlie Cox) to try to win the heart of Victoria (Sienna Miller).

5-‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

Disney’s attempt to have its own fantastic phenomenon and franchise it didn’t do as well as Warner Bros with Harry Potter. However, the first installment of the novel by CS Lewis is an entertaining story full of magic, light and color in which names of actors and actresses of the stature of James McAvoy, Rupert Everett, and Tilda Swinton.