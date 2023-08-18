5 Margot Robbie movies and TV shows you should be watching

Since his breakthrough as a big screen star a decade ago, margot robbie He has been one of the defining film stars of his generation. barbie It has cemented his status as one of the world’s brightest stars and also served as a reminder of how versatile he can be as a performer.

in recognition of the tremendous success of barbie, it makes sense to take a look at the many victories that Robbie has already experienced throughout his career. As the movies and TV shows on this list make perfectly clear, Robbie is a star who isn’t afraid to take risks, even if it means those risks don’t always pay off, at least in the short term.

birds of prey

is undoubtedly one of Robbie’s signature roles Harley Quinn, He has played this character three times. However, birds of prey This was really Robbie’s chance to make this role his own, and it’s an opportunity he definitely didn’t waste.

Here, Robbie’s wild-eyed Harley finally decides to do some good, and teams up with a young teen who inadvertently swallowed a diamond. This might be the movie that best embodies Harley’s incredible energy, and it’s a reminder that even if you don’t like the DCEU, we can’t be upset that it gave us Harley Quinn. Robbie version.

babylon

A criminally underrated film graced by a stellar performance from Robbie, babylon Director Damien Chazelle’s ode to the end of the silent era in Hollywood. Although Chazelle’s portrayal of the era may not be technically accurate, it is highly entertaining.

In the film, Robbie plays a Brooklyn-born actress who finds herself convinced of her stardom and finally shows the world just how talented she is. However, Sonic’s presence ultimately ruins his career, making Robbie’s character far more tragic. with a duration of more than 3 hours, babylon There are a lot of films, and he has a huge set, but Robbie remains the heartbeat of the film from the first moment to the last.

I, Tonya

In the film that nearly won her a Best Actress Oscar, Robbie delivers a truly stellar performance as Tonya Harding, the disgraced former Olympic figure skater who is obsessed with one of her main American rivals, Nancy Kerrigan. But most are known in relation to the attack.

However, I, Tonya I does an extraordinary job of complicating that story, partly by showing us how Harding was repeatedly abused by both her mother and her husband. The film sets out to shine a light on Harding’s flaws and her culpability in what happened to Kerrigan, but it’s also a fine portrayal of a complicated man who had a rough life.

bread-am

After starring in an Australian soap opera, Margot’s first American role was as part of the cast of the short-lived ABC drama series am bread, The series as a whole may not have lived up to the hype surrounding it, but its emphasis on flight crews was an inspired riff on the phenomenal success in the 1960s. Mad Man,

Robbie is just one part of this group, but he certainly stands out from the moment he first appears on screen. Few actors have that kind of indescribable charisma that she has always had as an actress, and she just scratches the surface whenever she gets screen time on a show.

The Wolf of Wall Street

The role that introduced many Americans to Robbie as an actor, The Wolf of Wall Street It’s clearly not about Robbie’s character. Instead, she plays the wife of Jordan Belfort, a Wall Street tycoon who swindled millions of people who didn’t understand what they were being sold.

Belfort’s wife, initially charmed by him and eventually enraged by his childish behavior, could easily have come across as a snooty. And yet, thanks to Robbie’s excellence as a performer and Martin Scorsese’s intense direction, this relationship feels far more complex and vibrant than it could have been in lesser hands.

