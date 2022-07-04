5 Margot Robbie movies to celebrate her birthday

This July 2, the actress is turning 32 and we celebrate it with these movies.

margot robbie She became one of the best actresses of her generation. She worked with renowned directors who led her to make her best performances. For this reason, we decided to collect some of her best films.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The film that made her famous is directed by Martin Scorsese. At 22, Margot played Naomi, the wife of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo Dicaprio). The film follows the life of Jordan, a New York stockbroker, in the 1980s; his success and decline, his addictions and nonconformity. The film was a resounding success and of great recognition, nominated for 5 Oscars of that edition.

I, Tonya (2017)

Starring Margot Robbie and based on true events, Tonya Harding is a very talented ice skater who seeks to establish herself as the best. The film is based on the incident in which her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, was beaten up by a hired thug days before the competition between them, thus making it impossible for her to participate in the Olympics. Tonya was left as her main suspect and that was the beginning of the end of her career. The film led to Margot being nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars that season.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

Sharing screen with the great saoirse ronanthe film is a biographical account of a stage in the life of Queen Mary Stuart of Scotland (Ronan) in which she confronts her cousin Elizabeth I (Robbie) when, upon returning from France after being widowed, she claims her right to crown of england

Once upon a time… in Hollywood (2019)

One of the best movies of Quentin Tarantino puts Margot Robbie at the top of her career. The film is set in 1960s Hollywood and involves Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio), his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and Sharon Tate (Robbie). In the booming era of horse racing, Rick tries to adjust to the changes in Hollywood and become a relevant actor again. Meanwhile, Sharon Tate settles into that world with her husband Roman Polanski.

birds of prey (2020)

The film continues the life of Harley Quinn once her relationship with the Joker ends. Harley and the three heroines Black Canary, Huntress and Renée Montoya join forces to save a girl from the evil villain Black Mask. Margot not only stars in the film but is also one of the producers, a facet that she is developing with several future projects.

Which is your favorite from Margot, moviegoers?

You may be interested: Interview with Margot Robbie for the premiere of Birds of Prey