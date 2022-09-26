5 MARRIED celebrities who have been unfaithful

The happy marriages they do not always remain that way, because although one of the two takes the commitment seriously, the other party does not always correspond as it should be. In recent days there have been new controversies over alleged betrayals of married celebritiesTherefore, here we present a list of 5 stars married who have been unfaithful to their partners.

Adam Levine

This list is headed Adam Levine, who was recently exposed by at least 3 models of having flirted with them inappropriately still married to Behati Prinsloo. The first to bring this situation to light was Sumner Stroh, Who said they went out with him? interpreter of Girls Like You for about a year.

After those accusations, Levine He explained that he did cross the line with certain attitudes but that he never had an affair with a woman other than his wife.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are married | Instagram

Gerard Piqué

Although it was a courtship that lasted 12 years, Gerard Pique and Shakira They separated between rumors of an alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer. Today it is known that his girlfriend’s name is Clara Chia and they have been caught pouring love everywhere, no matter how little time he has broken his relationship with the Colombian singer.

Shakira and Piqué separated months ago | Instagram

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis they separated in 2020, after being married since 2013. Just a few weeks after their breakup, Wilde was spotted with Harry Styles. In accordance with dailymail, the singer and the actress exchanged messages before the separation with Sudeikiswho would have been furious because the affair with styles started behind his back.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis | Instagram

tristan thompson

The athlete was unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian on at least two occasions, both of which were publicly disclosed. The first was with Jordyn Woods, who was one of the best friends of Kylie Jenner and was very close to the Kardashian dynasty. The second time was with the personal trainer Maralee Nicholswith whom Tristan had a son.

Although they are already separated, recently, Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her second baby with Tristan Thompson.

Tristan Thompson and Kloe Kardashian | Instagram

Justin Timberlake

The singer was involved in a scandal of infidelity towards his wife Jessica Bielwhen he was photographed holding his Palmer co-star’s hand, Alisha Wainwright. weeks after this event, Timber Lake He released a statement in which he clarified that he was not unfaithful to his wife and his irresponsible attitude was caused by alcohol.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel | Instagram

Until now, Justin Timberlake and Adam Levine They are the only two celebrities who continue their marriages despite rumors of infidelity. While, Gerard Pique, Olivia Wilde and Tristan Thompson they left love behind and at least the first two already have new partners.