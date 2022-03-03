5 mathematically impossible cases of movie mothers

Hollywood, that place where they claim to be advanced and deep down, well, they’re not. It is there, in that Hollywood that wants so much to fill its mouth for being progressive, where even today women who could be sisters of male actors are chosen to be their mothers.

Yes, again someone enlightened decided to take a young actress and pass her off as someone at least a decade older. This time she touched Emmy Rossum (35 years old), who will play the mother of Tom Holland (25 years old) in a new Apple TV series. And yes, the age difference is a decade, so this motherhood is either impossible or highly disturbing. Rossum is the latest in a list that has been lengthening over the years. Even recently the actress Hope Davis commented that she was upset when she was offered to play the mother of Johnny Depp in a movie: she is a year younger than him.

The issue of the age of women in Hollywood has always been thorny, not only with the maternal issue but with that of couples: on countless occasions actresses are 20 years younger than their co-stars (there are also more years apart) They play their love interests. It is about misogyny and hypocrisy, about not wanting to show middle-aged women on screento give the passage of time a weight in the case of actresses that it does not have in that of men: they are old that no one wants to see, they attractive regardless of the passing of the years.

The subject has been changing a bit, more women are producing projects and television is opening up to protagonists over 20 years old… but things seem not to be completely resolved. And so the things we’re talking about filmic mothers who could have gone to school with their own childrenyes Do you want to remember the worst examples? here they go

Image of ‘Alexander the Great’.

Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell in Alexander the Great: Age difference: 1 year!

Well, if there is a horrifying example of this trend in the Mecca of cinema, it is this. When Oliver Stone shot the unsuccessful Alexander the Great Not only did Colin Farrell’s hideous blonde wig draw negative attention, but also the fact that Angelina Jolie played his mother despite only having been with him for a year. A madness like few others.

Sally Field and Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.

Sally Field and Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump: Age difference: 10 years

Yes, here is another example of a mother who would have been a little girl when she had her son. And it’s true, Field is made up to look older (they could also have looked for someone who was). However, there is something even more remarkable in this case: Only six years earlier Sally Field and Tom Hanks had played love interests in punch line.

Image from ‘The Graduate’

Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman in The graduate. Age difference: 6 years.

Yes, it’s not his mother. But it is Elaine’s, who turns out to be the love of this recent graduate’s life. But the whole issue of age in this film is crazy. Mrs. Robinson, better known as the mature-woman-seducing-a-young-boy par excellence was, in reality, only six years older than the college boy he seduces in the film. Come on, poor Bancroft was charged with being a much older woman (she was only 36 years old and the role belongs to someone at least 10 years older) and Dustin Hoffman was given the reverse of these actresses and made to see more young (the actor plays a recent college graduate and was 30 years old). oh! And Bancroft’s daughter in the film, Elaine, is only five years younger than her.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Garcia in ‘The Boys in My Life’.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Garcia in The boys in my life. Age difference: 2 years (she is younger!)

Ok, we understand that they wanted to find an actress with a youthful look to play the teenage mother, protagonist of this story, who ends up writing a book about his experience… but Drew Barrymore is two years younger than Adam García, his adult son in the film! So it’s not that he was young when he had it, it’s an absolute scientific impossibility.

Image of ‘Giant’.

Elizabeth Taylor and Dennis Hopper in Giant. Age difference: 4 years

In this one, one of the few movies (and a classic) James Dean ever made, he has yet another insane example of the age gap between a movie mother and her son. In this years-long story about a married couple on a Texas ranch and her neighbor, Elizabeth Taylor gets to play the mother of an adult Dennis Hopper, who was only 4 years her junior. In fact, Taylor was only 24… but she is already considered suitable to be the mother of two adults in the second part of the film.