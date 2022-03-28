5 measures to avoid a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic – El Financiero

As coronavirus cases are falling, as are deaths, it is necessary to take the corresponding measures so that we do not encounter a new wave of the virus and in this way to be able to continue at a green traffic light.

That is why the internist and infectologist, Dr. Francisco Moreno Sánchez, who was the National Health Award in 2020, has posted on Twitter what are five measures we can take to prevent a new wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The 5 measures against the coronavirus