5 measures to avoid a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic – El Financiero

As coronavirus cases are falling, as are deaths, it is necessary to take the corresponding measures so that we do not encounter a new wave of the virus and in this way to be able to continue at a green traffic light.
That is why the internist and infectologist, Dr. Francisco Moreno Sánchez, who was the National Health Award in 2020, has posted on Twitter what are five measures we can take to prevent a new wave of COVID-19 in the country.
The 5 measures against the coronavirus
- The first thing the internist mentions to us is that it is necessary that vaccination be opened to states and health institutions, both public and privatesince the centralization of it is keeping one in three Mexicans without vaccines.
- Vaccinate boys and girls between the ages of five and 15 in all the country. “Studies with the #Omicron variant have shown that the damage in unvaccinated children is greater than what was observed with other variants. Mexican children and youth must be protected,” mentions the infectologist.
- Do more tests to detect the virus. “The decrease in new cases is also associated with a very low performance of diagnostic tests. We are having a bit of an uptick in the last week and 18 percent of tests are still positive,” he continues in his Twitter thread.
- Maintain the use of face masks in closed spaces and from this create a series of policies to improve the air, ventilation and filters. “A new architectural school is needed with the mission of improving air quality.”
- “Release the new antivirals (molnupinavir and paxlovid), having authorized them as emergency medications only gives Cofepris the power to decide who is and who is not”, Dr. Francisco Moreno Sánchez concludes the Twitter thread.