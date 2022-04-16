5 medicinal plants to cleanse the stomach

With the arrival of the Easter Holidays we are exposed to eating in large quantities, therefore, after relying on various scientific studies around the world, 5 medicinal plants that can help clean you stomach and maintain proper functioning of the digestive tract natural so that you forget about the discomfort caused by large food intakes.

5 o’clock medicinal plants that we list below are easily accessible, so wherever you are you can prepare these infusions that will help you cleanse your stomach naturally and very effectively. Remember that the medical origin of the problem must be known and also, you must drink these remedies in moderation so as not to fall into medical contraindications that could cause other digestive problems.

Oregano

Oregano is proving to be one of the medicinal plants more complete, this herb calms the heaviness and purifies waste from the stomach. Taking it in the form of can help you clean stomach shape natural and without causing you so many conflicts to prepare it.

The infusion of oregano is preferably drunk before going to sleep by putting a tablespoon of the medicinal plant in boiling water to let it rest and then drink it to clean the stomach.

Chamomile

Chamomile is one of the medicinal plants that serves as an ally to cleanse the stomach after a pronounced food intake, because it acts as an anti-inflammatory that allows the muscles of the digestive tract to relax.

To prepare it, water is boiled and when it reaches the boiling point, the flowers of the plant are submerged and then it is drunk to clean the stomach.

Green Tea

In recent years, green tea has become one of the most consumed beverages in the world thanks to its great qualities as a medicinal plant, among which are the cleansing of the stomach so natural thanks to its large amount of antioxidants.

Green tea in addition to cleanallows to calm the pains of stomach and swelling, and it is even used for all those gases that may originate in menstruation for women and everything in a natural.

milk thistle

This medicinal plant could help us clean the stomach naturally due to its properties that make milk thistle a great ally against indigestion.

Although more studies are needed to prove its effectiveness, Milk Thistle has been shown to help the stomach digest food better thanks to its relaxing effects. Drinking a drink infected with the plants of this flower could be of great use.

Dandelion

The dandelion medicinal plant was subjected to studies that showed that its composition contains fiber, which gives it a mild laxative effect, which helps regulate intestinal transit and prevent constipation. Its use is also recommended in case of indigestion or gas, because it improves digestion to clean the stomach so natural.

This infusion is prepared by heating water to the point of boiling and then adding the dried dandelion leaves until the benefits and properties of the dandelion are obtained. medicinal plantand then ingest it as a tea.