5 medicinal plants to improve the circulation of your legs

The number of people suffering from circulatory disorders in the legsand although they are not the solution, the medicinal plants They will work as a supportive treatment to reduce discomfort.

80 percent of the adult population suffers throughout their lives from problems related to legsbe it fatigue, swelling, edema, cramps or varicose veins, all because the veins cannot adequately transport blood to the heart.

Related news

Walking and exercising will help the circulation return to normal, plus you can add the use of some medicinal plants to restore the lightness of the legs.

Medicinal plants such as the Rhizome or roots of the butcher’s broom, as well as the seeds of the horse chestnut, will use their antioxidants and healing properties to eliminate that feeling of legs tired and heavy.

Ginkgo biloba

This medicinal plant It will combat cell aging and improve blood circulation. Capsules or infusions can be used for the active ingredients contained in its leaves; With its gel presentation you can massage ankles and calves.

This It will combat cell aging and improve blood circulation. Capsules or infusions can be used for the active ingredients contained in its leaves; With its gel presentation you can massage ankles and calves. witch hazel

Used in herbal medicine, its properties will benefit our circulatory system, protecting vessels and capillaries that will help to recover the sensation of legs light.

Used in herbal medicine, its properties our circulatory system, protecting vessels and capillaries that will help to recover the sensation of light. red vine

This medicinal plant is one of the most Benefits it has for good circulation; the tannins and flavonoids it contains will help reduce the heaviness of legs. You can find the capsules of this plant in any pharmacy.

JAP