5 memorable video games that deserve a remake

There are memorable video games that deserve to have their remake to be enjoyed again by their fans, but without the bitter aftertaste of the passage of time.

The video game industry in recent years has shown great interest in reviving classics that marked the lives of many players. As expected, it was a proposal welcomed with open arms by gamers. What gamer does not dream of re-enjoying those games that meant so much in his life with the wonderful graphics of today?.

Despite the fact that in this wave of remakes that have been made there are beloved classics such as Resident Evil 2 and 3, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon and Final Fantasy VII, there is always more to remake. Here we are going to fantasize a bit. We are going to list, deeply wishing it to come true.

We leave you 5 great video games that deserve a remake.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Raziel, protagonist of Soul Reaver.

Despite not being the first title in the saga, Soul Reaver is the one that garnered the most popularity, being the one who made gamers aware of this franchise. The success of this game is not surprising due to its dark and eye-catching character and scenario designs and its balanced price between action, exploration, puzzles and a great story. Not to mention its innovative universe switching mechanics to solve the different puzzles.

There would not be too much to do with this title for it to be a success today as well. They would have to redesign their combat system, their camera, and some parts that required moving more boxes than any mere mortal or vampire could handle.. And modernize its graphic section and controls. Only with that they will have everything that lovers of this franchise and especially of this wonderful title want.

chrono trigger

Cover of Chrono Trigger.

Chrono Trigger is a 90s classic considered by many to be one of the best Square Enix games and one of the best RPGs in history, even, for some, superior to Final Fantasy. All the fans, which are not few, would go completely crazy if Square Enix decided to remake this game.

The reality is that Chrono Trigger is a game that feels very up-to-date, its gameplay, its designs, and its history shouldn’t be touched too much. Just some improvements to its graphic section to be able to enjoy, as it should, its beautiful world and the wonderful designs of Akira Toriyama in the way that today’s technology allows us.

Silent Hill

Cover of Silent Hill HD Collection.

Following the resounding success of Capcom’s remakes of the main Resident Evil trilogy, we all wonder what Konami is waiting for to do the same with Silent Hill. Considering how neglected the survival horror genre is, It would be a welcome proposition for gamers who like to experience horror at its finest..

Despite the fact that Silent Hill: Shattered Memories is already a kind of remake of the first game, being a reinterpretation of the original story, it does not feel like it has much to do with Silent Hill, leaving more than one fan of this franchise disappointed. horror. What you really want is a faithful and precise recreation of the adventures that Harry Mason had to face in search of Cheryl, with graphics and gameplay adapted to today’s times. Perhaps with some new scenery and some tweaks to its intricate puzzles to surprise even veterans.

Parasite Eve

Parasite Eve logo.

Parasite Eve was a wonderful game, a somewhat strange and interesting amalgamation between an RPG and a Survival Horror.. With the passage of time and the bad decisions of Squaresoft, it was leaving aside that combination that gave it so much character, to become one more action game among many others. A real pity.

It must be admitted that, despite being a very entertaining game, its playability shows the years on it. Another very good reason to redo it. A remake with a redesign in its game mechanics, in its graphics, maintaining its impeccable script that manages to catch anyone from the first minute and, of course, leaving it with its characteristic hybridization that made so many players fall in love.

Dino Crisis

Dino Crisis protagonists.

Capcom has excelled with the Resident Evil remakes, which is why all fans of Dino Crisis, another of their most beloved survival horror IPs, They are anxiously awaiting that once and for all they decide to bring this exquisite combination of RE and Jurassic Park back to life..

For this remake they only have to copy the same recipe that they used with Resident Evil. Improve the graphics, modernize the gameplay and redesign the occasional level to surprise even the most experienced veterans. That is enough and more than enough for Dino Crisis to regain the glory it lost thanks to its forgettable sequels.