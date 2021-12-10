5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football

A difficult day to decipher and which will take place in 4 days: it starts this evening with the advance scheduled between Genoa and Sampdoria, it closes on Monday evening with the postponement between Rome and Spezia. The championship fight will also continue in the middle: Milan will visit Udinese, while Inter will play at home against Cagliari of the former Mazzarri.

In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 midfielders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.