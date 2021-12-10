Sports
5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football
A difficult day to decipher and which will take place in 4 days: it starts this evening with the advance scheduled between Genoa and Sampdoria, it closes on Monday evening with the postponement between Rome and Spezia. The championship fight will also continue in the middle: Milan will visit Udinese, while Inter will play at home against Cagliari of the former Mazzarri.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 midfielders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy football tips Matchday 17, who to line up in midfield?
For the section on Fantasy football tips: Here you are 5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football on this day. In the meantime, read also the midfielders we advised against for matchday 17.
- Riccardo Saponara – Italian should propose him in the trident alongside Vlahovic and Nico Gonzalez. A great opportunity to field him against a Salernitana in full crisis of play and results.
- Mario Pasalic – One of the best midfielders in the league, he plays against a defense who has conceded three goals in one half against Venezia. More bonuses to come?
- Piotr Zielinski – Spalletti has sewn on him a role that often brings him close to the goal. Already 5 goals in the league, he is hunting for the sixth against the team that launched him in Serie A.
- Felipe Anderson – He must redeem a bad period, against Sassuolo he can put Rogerio in crisis on that band and give bonuses to the fantasy coaches.
- Hakan Calhanoglu – He is becoming a point of reference for Inzaghi and the Nerazzurri midfield. Even a penalty shooter, yet another bonus of this flourishing period can arrive against Cagliari.