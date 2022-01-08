5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football
The line-up for matchday 21 in Serie A will not be easy to field, once again. Covid has come back overwhelmingly in our lives and also in the world of football, putting several games at risk.
In the 20th matchday 4 games have been missed, while in the next there is no certainty but two should not be played at the moment (Udinese-Atalanta and Cagliari-Bologna), but also Torino-Fiorentina at risk. As well as Thursday, it should be an old style day, with all the teams ready to take the field from 12.30 until 20.45.
Therefore, in anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches. In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 midfielders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Day 21, 5 midfielders to field
Here you are five midfielders to field on this day of Fantasy Football. In the meantime, read also the ideal formation for the 21st matchday of Serie A.
- Junior Messias – After the goal against Roma he could be confirmed as a starter, but even if he started from the bench he must be deployed: 15 minutes could be enough for him to score once again.
- Szymon Zurkowski – The splendid performance against Lazio should push you to field him against a Sassuolo that leaves several spaces. His insertions could hurt opponents at any time.
- Sergej Milinkovic Savic – After the brace against Empoli it is impossible even to think of excluding him. He will have a very complicated match against Inter, but whoever has him in the squad cannot argue about his presence.
- Darko Lazovic – He fails to stamp the card, often does not even go to bonus. However, he remains a very reliable midfielder who collects excellent marks. Against Salernitana you can “risk” by betting on him.
- Piotr Zieliński – At the moment he is among the most in form of Napoli, but he has missed the goal for a few days too many. Against Sampdoria it could be the right opportunity to break free.