5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football

The line-up for matchday 22 in Serie A will not be easy to field. Covid cases are also on the rise among A’s companies, and fantasy coaches often have to do without their wards. In some cases, then, companies do not disclose the positives for privacy, a factor that makes any training choices even more risky.

In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 midfielders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.