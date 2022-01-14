Sports
5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football
The line-up for matchday 22 in Serie A will not be easy to field. Covid cases are also on the rise among A’s companies, and fantasy coaches often have to do without their wards. In some cases, then, companies do not disclose the positives for privacy, a factor that makes any training choices even more risky.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 midfielders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy football tips Matchday 22, who to line up in midfield?
For the section on Fantasy football tips: Here you are 5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football on this day. In the meantime, read also the midfielders we advised against for matchday 22.
- Luis Alberto – Up to now in this championship he has certainly disappointed expectations a bit, but he has always done his duty against the mid and low-tier teams. To be deployed, therefore, against Salerno.
- Jordan Veretout – Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini have unlocked, now we are also waiting for the +3 of the French. Maybe from a penalty kick.
- Brahim Diaz – In growth compared to the last performances of the first round, against Spezia his numbers on the trocar can be useful to undermine the defense of the Ligurians.
- Giacomo Bonaventura – The triumph in the Italian Cup was certainly enough, but the viola wants to redeem the bad figure of Turin in the league too. His insertions can annoy the Genoa defense.
- Mattia Aramu – Empoli are conceding many goals in the last few days (12 in the last 3), the offensive winger of Venezia can also stamp the card from a penalty kick.