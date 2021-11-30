5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football

Between turnover and midweek shift it will be a complicated day for the fantasy coaches to manage. We start this evening with two advances at 18.30: Atalanta-Venice and Fiorentina-Sampdoria. The postponement between Lazio and Udinese closes Thursday evening, which will give away the last bonuses of the day.

In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 midfielders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.