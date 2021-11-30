Sports
5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football
Between turnover and midweek shift it will be a complicated day for the fantasy coaches to manage. We start this evening with two advances at 18.30: Atalanta-Venice and Fiorentina-Sampdoria. The postponement between Lazio and Udinese closes Thursday evening, which will give away the last bonuses of the day.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 midfielders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy football tips Matchday 15, who to line up in midfield?
For the section on Fantasy football tips: there 5 midfielders to be deployed at Fantasy Football on this day. In the meantime, read also the midfielders we have advised against for the 15th matchday.
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio seeks immediate redemption against Udinese, the midfielder with his insertions can pierce the static defense (albeit excellent) of Udinese.
- Mario Pasalic – In great form, against Juventus he did not start as a starter. So we expect a starting shirt against Venice, a factor that teases and not a little the imagination of the fantasy coaches.
- Jordan Veretout – Returns after a disqualification, penalty shooter of Roma despite 2 errors this season from 11 meters. Bonus coming up?
- Arturo Vidal – Inzaghi should give him a chance from the first minute to let Barella catch his breath. Against Spezia an excellent opportunity as the third / fourth slot of your midfield.
- Dejan Kulusevski – The spark with Allegri never struck. But he could make the most of the opportunity that will most likely be granted against Salernitana. If you have him in the squad, a good joker to play with.