5 migrants out of 66 who were in a yola and were abandoned in waters west of Puerto Rico die

At least five migrants died this Thursday when they were abandoned in the waters near the island of Mona, west of Puerto Rico, by the boat that was transporting them to the United States, the Coast Guard informed Efe.

The spokesman for the US Coast Guard in Puerto Rico, Ricardo Castrodad, explained that another 66 people, 41 men and 25 womenwho were traveling in the same boat, managed to save themselves and reach the islet.

“They left them before reaching the shore and the boat left the scene“, said Castrodad, who specified that the migrants were abandoned on the Punta Arenas beach.

The official indicated that officials from the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources of Puerto Rico in Mona Island they alerted the federal authorities at 08:36 (12:36 GMT) about the landing and that it was they who recovered the five bodies.

Following the alert, Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Cabo Rojo (southwest) and Aguadilla (northwest) activated helicopters and boats to participate in the rescue operation.

The nationality of the deceased and survivors is unknown at this time.

“We could presume that they are Haitians, but also Dominicans,” CBP spokesman in Puerto Rico, Jeffrey Quiñones, told EFE.

The so-called Mona Canal separates the Dominican Republic from Puerto Rico and is a common migration route for Dominicans and Haitians trying to enter US territory illegally.

In that area, north of the Puerto Rican islet of Desecheo, a boat capsized on May 12, killing eleven Haitian women.

coast guard They were able to rescue a total of 38 people alivebut the search and rescue efforts failed to find at least another ten migrants who were also estimated to be traveling on that boat.