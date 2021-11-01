5 million deaths from Covid, and you still haven’t understood that we all have to get vaccinated

5 million dead Covid

We got there, we broke down that bar that is not a number like any other.

The bar had stamped on it: 5 million, and we broke it down, we went on. As of today, over 5 million people have died from Covid worldwide. From today we count like this: 5 million and one, 5 million and two, tonight it will be 5 million and a few thousand.

Get out of the aquarium: do you know that out of the total population, more people have died in South America than in Europe?

The moment I write these lines to you, and then I delete and rewrite looking for the best words, the moment I am doing this craftsmanship of commas and chisels, someone is breathing more heavily, it seems that the air is escaping from them. lungs, continues like this for a while and then suffocates. Because that’s how we die from Covid right now, especially in countries that don’t have access to vaccines.

They said that the virus does not affect children, at most it touches them. It’s not true. Do you know that there are over one and a half million children left without their educational reference figures?

And ‘so, sometimes it is enough to change the perspective, for everything to change.

They died and they mostly die the most fragile people, the debilitated, the impoverished, the outclassed by the economy, the lame, the obese, those who already have a backpack of difficulties on their shoulders for a lifetime, or for half a lifetime.

Above all, the unvaccinated die, which if we exclude the few satiated countries, correspond to the same people as before.

Death does not act as a level, not in the case of Covid. Those who were born in the rich part of the world today have the tools to save themselves, almost always, even if sometimes they prefer to throw them in the toilet and flush the toilet. Those born in the impoverished part of the planet, on the other hand, fall ill and die more easily, and would like the crumbs and vaccines of those who have the possibility – despite everything – still to choose.

In low-income countries, less than 2% of the population is immunized. This is why we die, together with weaker health systems, which also end up lowering the average age at which we die.

Sometimes there is a lack of oxygen, some others lack life-saving drugs, sometimes everything is still lacking, especially for those who live in rural areas of already very poor countries.

The price of the vaccine comes at a cost 24 times higher than the cost of production, and despite this Governments and the G20 have been silent on the need for “patent suspension” for very low-income countries, which could instead produce the vaccine if the price were affordable. This should be the battle in the squares, even in Italy, not to force us to follow the delusions of those who parade through the city center dressed as a deportee in concentration camps, comparing a vaccine that saves lives to a selection in the extermination camp.

In other words: today people die of Covid mainly because there are people who do not want to vaccinate (in rich countries) and because many people would like to get vaccinated but there are no vaccines (in poor countries).

Today we have lowered the bar: over 5 million deaths from Covid in the world. It is not a good record, it is perhaps the saddest. Think that the vocabulary of the Italian language contains 220,000 words, and think how high it is, how many pages are, how small it is written. To contain the names of the dead from the virus they would need it 23 of Italian vocabularies.

That is 60 kilos of sheets of fine paper, printed in small print on the front and back, to contain the names of the 5 million deaths from Covid.

It would also be appropriate to get vaccinated, and to make vaccines accessible to everyone, right?