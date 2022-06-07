5 minidresses by Aleida Núñez that will be a trend this summer

Aleida Nunez is one of the most important public figures of the moment and whenever he shares new Photos in their social networks, it becomes a trend for showing off the perfect figure that all women want to have for the summerespecially when it comes to their looks in tiny dresses, with whom she confirms to be the most beautiful and with the best legs in the entertainment world. That is why she cannot be missing as an inspiration to wear this season.

The actress and singer follows the best trends of the moment, so it is not surprising to see that in a short time she has been crowned one of the famous considered a fashion icon and, therefore, one of the best dressed. So if this summer you want snatch all eyes in the style of Aleida Núñez, You should not miss her best looks with minidresses of all designs.

Well, as a good lover of style, you know that this 2022 plunging necklines, sleeves, short skirts and bright colors are the favorites. One of her first looks stands out for wearing a blue dress with a “V” neckline and straps, something that exposes a large part of her bust and back. In addition, betting on a fitted model allows her curves and a mini waist to stand out.

Aleida Núñez knows that nude shoes are ideal for legs that look like miles. (Photo: Instagram @aleidanunez)

On the other hand, the interpreter of “Papito” knows that the color that can not miss this summer It is fuchsia, which is causing a furor among famous celebrities, since it is ideal for use in footwear, accessories and clothing, but the best way to use it is with a mini-dress fitted like the one the famous recently wore.

However, unlike the previous model, for a garment like this one in which the intense color attracts all eyes, what should be done is to wear it with long sleeves and a high neck; while the skirt must be short to highlight the hips. In accordance with Aleida Nunez, combining it with tennis is one of the best ways to show off perfect legs.

It is important to point out that neon colors are very popular this season and will accompany us until fall, so not only fuchsia has a leading role and proof of this is that the singer and creator of adult content has a yellow minidress that we have seen him stylize in different ways. One of them is with neon sneakers, but what makes this garment special is that it has a strapless neckline and is fitted, the perfect combination to show off a mini waist.

Aleida Núñez knows that white sneakers are in fashion and they look great with any look. (Photo: Instagram @aleidanunez)

With this look Aleida Núñez turned on the nets. (Photo: Instagram @aleidanunez)

Of course, other colors such as red and wine are also suitable for the summer and even for the fall, although for that there are still months. In accordance with Aleida Nunez, An excellent way to bring these tones to clothing is with lace and the proof of this is that she conquered social networks with a minidress with peasant-style sleeves. Also, a look like this stands out for some golden sneakers with which she added luxury to the outfit and made her legs look longer than ever.

Finally, another of the ideal mini dresses for the season The heat of this 2022 is an asymmetric design of a sun sleeve in combination with a strapless neckline. As with the other designs, it stands out for being fitted to highlight the figure, while a super short skirt helps the legs look more shapely than ever.

Lace and transparencies are perfect for this summer. (Photo: Instagram @aleidanunez)

According to Aleida Núñez, black shoes can never be missing. (Photo: Instagram @aleidanunez)

